I test wireless chargers for a living — here are the 5 best wireless charger deals this Black Friday

There are huge numbers of Black Friday deals to check out over the next few days, including several tasty Black Friday phone deals. But it's also a good time to find offers on the best wireless chargers, so you have a neat and tidy charging solution to go with your new phone, or one you already have.

Right now, my top deal is on the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad, our number one wireless charging pick, which is $50 off at Amazon. But there's also the excellent Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station, which is just $82 at either Amazon or at Best Buy, and the premium Nomad Stand One, which is down $33 at Nomad's own store. You can read more about these and other deals we've found below.

I review wireless chargers as part of my job here at TG, so you can rest assured that these are all quality products. All you have to do is decide which style and price will suit you best.

Wireless charger deals

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe (black): was $149 now $99 @ Amazon Our no.1 triple charging pad is ideal for users invested in the Apple ecosystem. It features a 15W MagSafe pad for max wireless charging speeds for the iPhone 12 and newer, fast charging for Apple Watch 7, Apple Watch Ultra and newer models and a small 5W pad suited for wirelessly-chargeable AirPods. The flat design makes it surprisingly portable despite its size too.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand with MagSafe (Gen 2): was $119 now $86 @ Amazon If you prefer your charging to happen vertically rather than horizontally, then Belkin has you covered with this charging stand instead. The angle of the MagSafe charger allows you to position your phone in portrait or landscape orientation, letting you use StandBy mode as you need, and watch whatever type of video content you like as you charge.

Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station: was $109 now $82 @ Amazon For a charger that will both fit in your pocket and charge your phone, smartwatch and earbuds at the same time, Anker has the solution for you. It can act as both a 2-in-1 stand for a phone and an Apple Watch when the main phone charging pad is folded flat, but opening it up reveals a third charging area for earbuds or other small items. Price check: $82 @ Best Buy

Nomad Stand One: was $110 now $77 @ Nomad Goods The Stand One is a beautiful metal and glass charging stand that displays your phone at its best, and is ideally angled for use with StandBy mode for compatible iPhones. It's also heavy enough that you can easily remove your phone without the stand shifting around, which never gets dull no matter how many times you charge with it.