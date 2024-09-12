Forget Pixel 9 — Get a free Pixel Watch when you buy a Pixel 8 from Amazon

Nowadays it’s increasingly getting more expensive to complement your phone with other gadgets. For example, you could easily shell out over $1,000 on a Pixel 9 and Pixel Watch 3 combo. But thankfully Amazon’s making it much easier because for a limited time you can get a free Pixel Watch (Gen 1) when you buy a Pixel 8.

Yes, they’re technically older devices, but I know the tradeoffs are well worth it because you’re paying a total of $499 for both gadgets at Amazon. (Choose the 128GB model to see this price). Considering that an unlocked Pixel 8 fetches for $699 normally and $279 for the Pixel Watch — a total of $978 — this $499 deal from Amazon effectively gives this combo deal a 49% off discount. Best of all, there’s no trade-ins or other special rules in order to take advantage of this deal. You just simply need to be a Prime member.

Pixel 8: was $699 now $499 @ Amazon

Free Pixel Watch! Prime members can get a free Pixel Watch (Gen 1) when you they buy the Pixel 8. This is a perfect combination because you'll be able to receive notifications and phone calls from the Pixel 8 on the Pixel Watch. Note: You must choose the 128GB model to see this price.

In our Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 8 face-off, we detail all of their biggest differences — including the Pixel 9’s redesign and newer Tensor G4 chip. Even though the Pixel 9 makes great strides around its battery life and processing performance, the Pixel 8 has a lot of stuff in common with the newer Pixel 9.

For starters, it shares a similar 50MP main camera that’s an excellent all-around performer for just about any situation. From high-contrast scenes that are strong light sources contending against dimly lit areas, to capturing portrait photos, the Pixel 8’s main camera is just as formidable and delivers outstanding results. The same goes for its video recording performance, which tops out at 4K 60fps capture.

When it comes to the software, you’ll have nothing to worry about because of Google’s commitment to provide it with 7 years of major Android and software security updates. Even though it technically doesn’t have the newer Google AI features introduced with the Pixel 9, like Add Me and Pixel Studio, there’s always the chance that the Pixel 8 could gain them at some point in the future with a software update.

Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch is still an excellent smartwatch that’s the perfect companion for the Pixel 8. Not only does it feature a stylish and sporty design, but it covers all the usual health metrics you’ll find in the best smartwatches and best fitness trackers. They include tracking your heart rate, workouts, sleep, and more. You’ll also be able to take phone calls and text messages all through the Pixel Watch.

This deal is valid through September 21, which could be a perfect gift for the upcoming holidays. You simply just need to head over to this link, select which Pixel 8 model you want, along with the Pixel Watch, and then check out to see the price change to $499.