Google Messages may start letting you delete embarrassing text messages — here’s how

We’ve all been in a situation where we send a message and immediately wish we could take it back. For many of the best chat apps this isn’t a problem, since you can just delete the message for everyone. Google Messages isn’t one of those apps, but it sounds like it won’t be that way for long.

According to AssembleDebug, the latest version of the Google Messages beta contains code and strings referencing “Delete for everyone”. This suggests that Google is getting ready to roll out a way for users to delete messages they send from everyone’s feed.

Right now deleting a message only removes it from your own feed, but still leaves it visible to everyone else in the chat. You do have the option to edit messages after they’re sent, but that isn’t quite as satisfying as being able to completely erase a message.

AssembleDebug says that any deleted messages will be replaced with a piece of text stating that “Message deleted by its author”. Which is exactly how WhatsApp does things. However, code does suggest this feature may not work on older versions of Google Messages. So you still need to be extra careful what you send, just in case someone is still able to see it.

Naturally this would be limited to RCS chats, rather than SMS. Those are permanent, and the only way to delete those from someone else’s phone is to physically delete it on their actual phone. The code strings also don’t mention a time limit on the deletion, but it’s pretty likely that you won’t be able to delete messages indefinitely. WhatsApp limits you to 2 days, while Apple’s iMessage lets you “unsend” within the first 2 minutes.

Android Police points out that deleting sent texts is a feature from RCS Universal profile 2.7, which was released last June. So it speculates that Google is prepping Google Message to support the new standard with this, and possibly other features. Those added features include standardized replies and reactions, while also offering improved spam reporting.

Sadly there’s no timeline on when Google might roll out these features to Google Messages. So we’ll just have to be patient, and see what happens in the coming months.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors