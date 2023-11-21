Is the Siena Mattress worth buying in Black Friday sales? I tested it — here's my advice

Thinking about buying the Siena Memory Foam Mattress in the Black Friday sales? The good news is that this boxed bed is on sale at 50% off. However, this is the same saving we see each month at Siena Sleep, so there is no specific Black Friday mattress deal for this cheap bed yet – a queen already sells for just $399, which is a superb price for a mattress made by Nectar Sleep's sister company.

But if you're thinking of buying it anyway, as a professional reviewer who's slept on this budget mattress I can tell you who it's best suited to and who should look elsewhere this holiday season. Remember, the best mattress for you is the one that meets your unique sleep needs and not just because it's on sale.

That said, the Siena Mattress offers impressive comfort for a sub-$500 bed, but it won't satisfy everyone. Here's what I want you to know about the affordable Siena Memory Foam Mattress based on my comprehensive testing...

What it feels like to sleep on a Siena Mattress

I slept on a twin Siena Mattress for the entire month of August 2022. My Siena Memory Foam Mattress review details the whole experience but if you don't have time to sift through all of that, here's a brief account of what I thought about it as an average side/front sleeper with a recurring back injury...

First, I recommend you take Siena's self-assessment as a medium-firm mattress with a grain of salt. I found it decidedly firm and so did my testing panel – independent of their stature, weight, or sleep style. Collectively, we rate it a 9 out of 10 on the firmness scale, which is in line with the best firm mattress.

Thus, if you're a side sleeper who's hoping for the characteristic sink-in feel of memory foam, you may be left disappointed. It took me about a week to break in the Siena as a side sleeper – initially, there was a lack of give along my shoulders and hips. Ultimately, I settled into it quite nicely, but if you're on the smaller side and/or like a plusher feel, you may find it much harder to adjust (if at all).

This is the Siena Mattress I tested (Image credit: Future)

Overall, my fellow testers and I enjoyed balanced, full-body support with the Siena. I can vouch for it as a reliable stomach sleeper mattress, as I didn't feel my hips dip below the rest of my body. That said, if you're seeking oodles of pressure relief you won't find it with the Siena. One of our heavier testers actually began to feel an ache in his lower back, so perhaps think twice if you need a good mattress for back pain.

I tested the Siena during one of the hottest summers on record – but I didn't struggle with overheating once. A lack of that sink-in feeling may have contributed to this. (That said, I advise chronically hot sleepers to go for a specialty cooling mattress.) Edge support is aces, as I was able to sit or lie against the sides without fear of toppling over. The Siena also does a fantastic job of absorbing movement so if you share a bed with a squirmy bedmate, you'll hardly be bothered.

For a cheap mattress, the Siena sure doesn't feel like one. It's similar in construction to the Nectar – which makes sense given both brands are manufactured by Resident Sleep. If you're looking for a temporary replacement before moving on to something more substantial, the Siena may just surprise you. It comes with a risk-free 180-night trial, which is quite generous for a budget bed. A 10-year warranty also applies.

3 reasons to buy the Siena Mattress this Black Friday

Its low price aside, here are three reasons to consider buying a Siena Memory Foam Mattress this Black Friday...

1. You want a memory foam mattress minus the sink

The Siena will subtly cradle your body rather than 'hug' it. It's similar in feel to some of the best hybrid mattresses but at a much lower cost. If you're a dedicated stomach sleeper, you'll have plenty of support along your hips. Back and side sleepers who don't need ample pressure relief will still feel comfortable and aligned.

(Image credit: Siena)

2. You intend to use every inch of your sleep surface

Whether you like to sprawl like a starfish or need to sit on the side of your bed to get up in the morning, the Siena's fantastic edge support will allow you to use every inch of its surface without issue. Such was the case for my twin-sized Siena, and I reckon it's more apparent for its larger sizes, where edge support is often considered a priority.

3. You share a bed with a fidgety partner or an overzealous pet

My drop tests showed that the Siena just absorbs movement. If your sleeping partner is prone to constant squirming – whether they're human or furry – you're unlikely to be disturbed by their actions.

3 reasons not to buy the Siena Mattress this Black Friday

Before you click that 'add to cart' button, check out the three reasons why the Siena Mattress shouldn't be the one you buy this Black Friday...

1. You're a side sleeper who wants to feel hugged by their mattress

The Siena is a decidedly firm mattress – my fellow testers and plenty of Siena customers tend to agree with me on this. It has a nice, gentle cradle but it may not provide the right amount of pressure relief to satisfy most side sleepers. And if you're not patient enough to take a few weeks to break it in, look elsewhere.

For more suitable alternatives, browse our guide to the best mattresses for side sleepers.

(Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta)

2. You need loads of pressure relief to quell your aches and pains

I personally didn't experience any discomfort in my lower back as a result of sleeping on the Siena Mattress, but that won't be the case for everyone. In fact, one of my fellow testers did develop some pain in his lower lumbar after briefly lying on the Siena. Its lack of give could be off-putting for sleepers with nagging aches, or even those who need plenty of cushioning to sleep comfortably.

A couple of my favorite memory foam mattresses for top-notch pressure relief are the Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress and the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress.

3. You sleep hot, no matter what month it is

The Siena Mattress surpassed my expectations by sleeping quite cool, even in the midst of a heatwave. Of course, I did my part to maintain a comfortable sleeping environment, and the Siena's lack of a sink-in feeling may have played a role in this, as well.

However, for chronic overheaters, standard all-foam mattresses won't be enough to effectively regulate your temperature. Check out our Cocoon Chill mattress review – this specialty all-foam cooling model comes at a great price and performs as advertised.

Where to find Siena Black Friday mattress deals

Siena and Amazon are the only two retailers that sell the Siena Mattress, and they'll likely be matching each other's prices during this year's Black Friday mattress deals.

I strongly advise buying directly from Siena for the best aftercare, especially if you need to return your mattress for any reason. However, Amazon exclusively sells an 8" version of the Siena Mattress that retails for $299 in a queen. That's 2" shorter and $100 less than the base model, though I only suggest buying the 8" Siena for a child or a petite adult.

