Zhang vs Joyce 2 live stream: How to watch boxing online, start time, fight card, odds

Perhaps even Joe Joyce may one day admit to overlooking the myriad problems Zhilei Zhang posed in the WBO interim heavyweight title fight in April. Few expected the Juggernaut to be caused too many issues by Big Bang, but the Chinese was punch-perfect in forcing the referee to stop their April contest in the sixth round with the British fighter unable to see out of his right eye and more punishment incoming. Will it be revenge or repeat? Well, there's only one way to find out.

Fight fans in Canada and the U.S. get the best deal on Zhang vs Joyce 2 live streams but don't worry if you're on holiday when the fight is on because you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN.

The biggest surprise at Zhang ending Joyce's unbeaten record in April was that we were all quite so surprised that the man nicknamed Big Bang could get the job done. The 40-year-old southpaw, whose sole professional defeat came in a highly contentious points decision against Filip Hrgovic in August 2022, could barely miss with his straight left that left his opponent on unsteady legs as early as the opening round and caused swelling over the Brit's right eye that brought an early end to proceedings. Quick for his size and with concussive power, Zhang won't be underestimated again.

Joyce invoked his rematch clause immediately after that defeat five months ago. It will be a quick turnaround given the swelling the 2016 Olympic silver medallist suffered, but the 38-year-old fighter from Putney is determined to win back his WBO interim strap, which holds the key to a mandatory world title fight against unified champion Oleksandr Usyk. "I'm coming back to take back what's mine," says Joyce.

Joyce will need more than his notorious granite chin. He must improve his head movement and dodge Zhang's ramrod jab if he's to extract revenge, otherwise it'll be repeat for the Chinese. Here's everything you need to know to watch the Zhang vs Joyce 2 live stream, no matter where you are.

Zhang vs Joyce 2 live streams by country

How to watch Zhang vs Joyce 2 live streams in the U.S.

Boxing fans in the U.S. can watch the Zhang vs Joyce 2 live stream exclusively on ESPN Plus.

Live coverage of Zhang vs Joyce 2 starts at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, which is around the time that Zhang and Joyce are expected to begin their ringwalks.

ESPN Plus won't unlock all regular ESPN content, but it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service).

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $12.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows, and the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content, including new Star Wars spinoff Ahsoka. You could also pay $19.99 and lose the ads on Hulu and Disney Plus.

ESPN Plus costs $9.99 per month for the basic package, but you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $99.99. That brings access to more boxing, plus the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, soccer, major tennis and even the UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Zhang vs Joyce 2 live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

How to watch Zhang vs Joyce 2 live streams in Canada

One of the cheapest Zhang vs Joyce 2 live stream options can be found in Canada, where the fight is being shown on TSN Plus.

A subscription starts at CA$8 per month, and live coverage of Zhang vs Joyce 2 begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, which is when Zhang and Joyce are expected to start their ringwalks.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to access the live stream from anywhere.

How to watch Zhang vs Joyce 2 live streams in the U.K.

Good news, fight fans, TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) is the home of the Zhang vs Joyce 2 live stream in the U.K. and it's not a PPV.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus – a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place. As well as big boxing shows, you'll be able to enjoy Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, plus top-class rugby union, tennis and plenty more sport besides.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still follow the Zhang vs Joyce 2 live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Zhang vs Joyce 2 live streams in Australia

Coverage of Zhang vs Joyce 2 is scheduled to begin at 3 a.m. AEST in the early hours of Sunday, September 24, with the ringwalks expected at around 7:30 a.m. AEST. The Zhang vs Joyce 2 fight will be shown as a pay-per-view event on Kayo Sports, but you don’t have to be a subscriber to watch the bout – anyone can order it for AU$29.95. (If you're interested in taking up a subscription, the basic tier on Kayo gets you access to over 50 sports, ready to live stream or watch on demand for just AU$25 per month. There’s no lock-in contract, so you’re free to cancel anytime.)

Zhang vs Joyce 2 tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Zhilei Zhang Joe Joyce Nationality Chinese British Date of birth May 2nd, 1983 September 19th, 1985 Height 6' 6" 6' 5" Reach 80" 80.5" Total fights 27 16 Record 25-1-1 (20 KOs) 15-1 (14 KOs)

Zhang vs Joyce 2 Fight card

This is the Zhang vs Joyce 2 full fight card:

MAIN EVENT: Joe Joyce v Zhilei Zhang

Pierce O’Leary v Kane Gardner

Anthony Yarde v TBC

Sam Noakes v Khalid Graidia

Ezra Taylor v Joel McIntyre

Royston Barney-Smith v TBC

Moses Itauma v Amine Boucetta

Tommy Fletcher v Alberto Tapia

Aloys Youmbi v Erik Nazaryan

Sean Noakes v Carlos Perez

Zhang vs Joyce 2 odds

DraftKings has the odds just in favor of Zhang (-130), with Joyce (+105) the underdog.