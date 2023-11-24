WWE Survivor Series 2023 live stream: How to watch online, start time, card

Thanksgiving is a holiday filled with traditions. Every year, families gather with their loved ones to give thanks for the blessings bestowed upon them throughout the year. They also prepare a feast to fill their stomachs as well as their hearts. But for wrestling fans, the annual tradition since 1987 has been WWE Survivor Series.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 start time and date • Date: Saturday, Nov. 25

• Start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and Sunday 12 a.m. GMT / 11 a.m. AEST

• Kickoff show time: One hour before

• Watch in the U.S.: Peacock

• Watch everywhere else: WWE Network

While the initial concept of the event included teams of Superstars competing to determine the sole survivor, the premium live event has evolved to become an all-out war thanks to the introduction of the WarGames match in 2022. Now, the top competitors from across the WWE family enter two rings surrounded by a steel cage for one of the most brutal matches in professional wrestling history.

This year, two factions claim to sit atop the mountain of WWE: The Judgement Day and Damage CTRL. But their rivals have come together in an attempt to bring them down a peg or two. Plus, there are some highly-anticipated grudge matches featuring the company’s most prestigious championships.

But while you digest your Thanksgiving feast, don’t worry about figuring out how to watch WWE Survivor Series 2023. We’ve got all the details right here along with a few of our predictions for the event.



WWE premium live events like WWE Survivor Series 2023 are exclusively streamed on Peacock in the United States.



Watch WWE Survivor Series 2023 in U.K.



It's also available from BT Sport Box Office for £14.95.

Watch WWE Survivor Series 2023 in Australia

WWE Survivor Series 2023 live streams begin at 11 a.m. AEDT on Sunday morning.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 card and predictions

GUNTHER has been dominating WWE since his arrival to the main roster in April 2022. The Ring General has even earned the distinction of being the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time while he spread Imperium’s message of superior pro wrestling.

But as he touts the mantra of “the mat is sacred,” he has drawn the ire of former WWE Champion and nine-time Intercontinental Champion The Miz. According to GUNTHER, Miz is the antithesis of everything his faction stands for. The star of Miz & Mrs is recognized as a great showman, but not an equally great wrestler.

However, despite being outmatched in size, strength, and in-ring acumen, Miz is determined to prove yet again that the successes and championship victories he’s earned throughout his career were not a fluke. At this point, it seems like the Awesome One is determined to seize the champion’s respect (and his title) or go down fighting. Unfortunately for Miz, he hasn’t faced a foe as dominant as GUNTHER in quite some time. Though he has a chance at regaining the title, things don’t look like they’ll be going in his favor.

For the men’s WarGames match this year, it’s all about toppling the Judgment Day. With four of the five members draped in gold, it’s hard to argue that they’re the most dominant group in WWE. But even if they can’t take Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio’s championships away in this match, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn hope to remind the nefarious group that they don’t run things. And when Drew McIntyre joined forces with Rhea Ripley’s boys, The American Nightmare and company called in the big guns by calling in Randy Orton. While it’s been a long time since the Apex Predator has been unleashed on a WWE ring due to injury, he may be just what his team needs to topple their powerful and cunning opponents.

And though control is something that the Judgment Day seeks, Damage CTRL has that market cornered in the Smackdown women’s locker room. Especially since Bayley’s group added powerhouse members Asuka and the returning Kairi Sane, they’re more powerful than ever. But when a trio of legendary champions and a Ballsy Badass join forces to shift the balance on the blue brand, the team of Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch hope to (caps) lock in a victory and escape the WarGames cage in one piece.

However, with Dakota Kai more than likely ready to play a part in the proceedings even though she’s not medically cleared to compete in the match, Damage CTRL will probably take advantage of the numbers game and use it to steal another win.

Here’s the full card for WWE Survivor Series 2023:

WarGames Match: Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) and Drew McIntyre

WarGames Match: Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Bayley, Asuka, and Kairi Sane)

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER (c) vs. The Miz

WWE Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark

Carlito vs. Santos Escobar

