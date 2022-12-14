Where to buy the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and 7900 XTX are officially here. As expected, demand for these new cards is high, so Radeon RX 7900 XT restock is proving tricky to find. That's where we come into the picture.

We're monitoring Radeon RX 7900 XT restock at all major retailers. From Amazon to Newegg, we'll help you find stock the minute it drops. If you're not familiar with AMD's new cards, they're the first AMD GPUs to sport a "chiplet" design. Released on December 13, the cards cost $899 and $999, respectively.

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT is slightly smaller than the 7900 XTX and offers less memory, fewer compute units (which means less power), and slower speeds. That said, if you're looking for value, this is the card you'll want. In terms of gaming performance, the 7900 XT falls somewhere between the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 and 3090 Ti.

Meanwhile, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX is designed for gamers who don't want any compromises. Early reviews show it outperforms the more expensive GeForce RTX 4080, while costing considerably less. Here's how to get hold of AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT restock.

AMD Radeon RX 7000 GPUs: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Price $899 $999 Compute units 84 96 Ray accelerators 84 96 Game frequency 2000 MHz 2300 MHz Infinity Cache 80 96 Max memory size 20GB GDDR6 24GB GDDR6