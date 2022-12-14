Where to buy the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and 7900 XTX are officially here. As expected, demand for these new cards is high, so Radeon RX 7900 XT restock is proving tricky to find. That's where we come into the picture. 

We're monitoring Radeon RX 7900 XT restock at all major retailers. From Amazon  to Newegg, we'll help you find stock the minute it drops. If you're not familiar with AMD's new cards, they're the first AMD GPUs to sport a "chiplet" design. Released on December 13, the cards cost $899 and $999, respectively. 

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT is slightly smaller than the 7900 XTX and offers less memory, fewer compute units (which means less power), and slower speeds. That said, if you're looking for value, this is the card you'll want. In terms of gaming performance, the 7900 XT falls somewhere between the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 and 3090 Ti. 

Meanwhile, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX is designed for gamers who don't want any compromises. Early reviews show it outperforms the more expensive GeForce RTX 4080, while costing considerably less. Here's how to get hold of AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT restock. 

Amazon has limited stock of the XFX Speedster MERC310 Radeon RX 7900XT card. It's selling for $979 and it's ship/sold via Amazon. 

Best Buy had Gigabyte RX 7900 XTX restock, but has now sold out. The retailer will notify you when stock returns. 

There's currently no stock, but B&H Photo will notify you when RX 7900 XTX restock returns to the store. 

AMD Radeon RX 7000 GPUs: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Row 0 - Cell 0 AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTAMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
Price$899$999
Compute units8496
Ray accelerators8496
Game frequency2000 MHz2300 MHz
Infinity Cache8096
Max memory size20GB GDDR624GB GDDR6
