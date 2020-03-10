Where to buy Clorox wipes: These retailers still have stock

Clorox wipes are among a handful of cleaning products known to help combat the spread of coronavirus. They were recently recommended by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Even Apple has stated that they can be used to safely clean your Apple devices.

As the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread globally, retailers are doubling up on their stock of Clorox disinfectant wipes. So you're probably asking yourself where to buy Clorox disinfectant wipes right now.

We're rounding up the online stores that still have stock of Clorox disinfectant wipes. Keep in mind that inventory is moving rapidly, but we're updating this page regularly so if it shows as sold out at one of the links below, it's probably worth trying another one. Also, certain stores might have buying limitations. Target and Kroger, for instance, announced that they will limit the purchase of vrius-related cleaning products.

In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. But for cleaning surfaces, Clorox disinfectant wipes are still the way to go. Here's where you can buy Clorox disinfectant wipes.

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes: $4 @ Walmart

Perfect for your desk, this soft pack includes 75 Clorox disinfecting wipes. It's available for shipping, but stock is limited. View Deal

Clorox Handi Wipes: $2 @ Walmart

This pack of Clorox Handi Wipes includes six reusable cloths. They can be rinsed and reused as many as 20 times. Amazon sells the same pack for $19.View Deal

Clorox Free and Clear Wet Wipes: $8 @ Office Depot

This canister includes 75 Clorox Free and Clear Wipes. Just keep in mind these wipes are alcohol free and intended to clean germs in households with kids.View Deal

Clorox Disinfecting Wet Mop Pad: $9 @ Staples

These mop pads can be used to sweep and disinfect floors. They offer a delicate scent of Tuscan lavender and jasmine. View Deal

Clorox Anti-Microbial Protection Dishcloths: $3 @ Walmart

These dishcloths are made of absorbant cotton and contain anti-microbial properties to deter the growth of mold, fungi, and bacteria. View Deal

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes Orange: $4 @ Walmart

These orange-scented disinfecting wipes contain a bleach-free formula that can be used to clean anything from kitchen counters to bathroom surfaces. View Deal