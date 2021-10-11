What running shoes were the Boston Marathon winners wearing?

Earlier today, Benson Kipruto and Diana Chemtai Kipyoge won the 125th Boston Marathon — but the first thing many runners will want to know is what shoes they were wearing.

Kipruto crossed the finish line in the men’s race with an unofficial time of 2:09:51. It was his first win in Boston, and the third marathon win of his career overall. In the women’s race, Chemtai Kipyoge won with an official time of 2:24:50.

The two athletes are deserving of praise, obviously, but we don't want to overlook the fact that both were wearing the same shoes, and that you therefore might want to replicate them next time you hit the park.

Behind the scenes- your 125th @bostonmarathon Champion preps for the award’s ceremony! Congrats Benson Kipruto💛💙 pic.twitter.com/PWhgSZVITfOctober 11, 2021 See more

What running shoes was Benson Kipruto wearing?

As he effortlessly glided towards the finish line, Benson Kipruto seemed to be wearing the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro “solar bliss.” The Adizero Adios Pro was released in October 2020 as Adidas’ fast racing shoe. It’s got a carbon-fiber plate, a Lightstrike midsole, and an engineered mesh upper. It’s super lightweight and breathable and designed to set PRs. And it's lived up to its brief, helping a number of runners set new benchmarks, including the women’s-only half-marathon record. Twice.

A new version, the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 2, was launched in June this year and saw some major upgrades. The upper is made from Adidas’ CELERMESH 2.0 and the midsole has also changed, with a new design that’s created to reduce energy loss in the shoe.

Diana Kipyogei of Kenya pulled away from the pack late to win her first #BostonMarathon! https://t.co/k3eEyigLDL pic.twitter.com/U3QalOMBjgOctober 11, 2021 See more

What running shoes was Diana Chemtai Kipyoge wearing?

As Diana Chemtai Kipyoge took the lead from Edna Kiplagat and Mary Ngugi, she appeared to be wearing the same Adidas Adizero Adios Pro as Benson Kipruto.

The question remains why both runners appear to have run in the older version of the shoe, although this could be down to release dates — it seems the athletes, like the everyday runner, follow the ‘nothing new on race day’ rule.

If you don't fancy spending $220 on a pair of racing shoes, the Adidas Adizero Boston 10 is far more affordable at $140. The Boston 10 is good for race day, with the same Lighstrike Pro midsole and a good amount of cushioning for a race day marathon shoe. They are firmer underfoot compared to the Nike Vaporfly Next%, but they are snappy underfoot.