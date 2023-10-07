Zorro vs D'Ortenzi live stream: How to watch boxing online, start time, fight card, odds

The Ellis Zorro vs Luca D'Ortenzi live stream represents the former's first defence of the WBO European cruiserweight title that he won earlier this year. Coming from the Mecca of London boxing, the York Hall in Bethnal Green, this fight sees two big punchers going toe-to-toe in hopes of progressing to world level.

Fight fans in the U.K. are best placed to enjoy the Zorro vs D'Ortenzi live stream but don't worry if you're on holiday when the fight is on because you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN.

Zorro vs D'Ortenzi live streams: TV schedule, dates The Zorro vs D'Ortenzi live stream fight takes place Oct. 6

► Time (ringwalks approx): 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. BST / 8 a.m. AEST (Oct. 7)

• U.K. — TNT Sports (£29.99)

• Italy — Mola TV (€3.99)

The biggest win of Ellis Zorro's career came last time out in May's ruthless stoppage of Hosea Burton, whose cousin is WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. The 31-year-old carries serious power and, as he showed in a barnstorming points win over Dec Spellman two fights ago, absolutely loves an old-fashioned tear-up in the ring. The first defence of his WBO European strap, Zorro will want a stoppage to prove he warrants a big name next.

Luca D'Ortenzi may have lost his IBF international cruiserweight title to Leon Harth in April, but the Italian has real grade just below world level and represents a good test for Zorro's power and movement. The Gentleman has a solid jab and, having worked with the same trainer for the past decade, knows what his strength and will come with a plan to upset favorite Zorro.

With Willy Hutchinson also on the undercard and an all-British featherweight scrap between Masood Abdulah and Marc Leach, here's everything you need to know to watch the Zorro vs D'Ortenzi live stream, no matter where you are.

How to watch Zorro vs D'Ortenzi live streams from anywhere

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, someone from the U.K. who's currently in the U.S. could watch Zorro vs D'Ortenzi on Mola TV or TNT Sports even though they're not in Italy or the U.K..

Zorro vs D'Ortenzi live streams by country

How to watch Zorro vs D'Ortenzi live streams in Italy

Italian boxing fans can watch the Zorro vs D'Ortenzi fight live on the Mola TV streaming platform. It's a great deal, too – Mola TV costs just €3.99 per month.

The price gets you Mola TV content – across the TV, website, and app – in Full HD 1080p.

How to watch Zorro vs D'Ortenzi live streams in the U.K.

Good news, fight fans, TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) is the home of the Zorro vs D'Ortenzi live stream in the U.K. and is the only confirmed broadcaster worldwide as we clicked 'publish'.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus

How to watch Zorro vs D'Ortenzi live streams in the U.S.

No U.S. broadcaster has yet been confirmed to watch the Zorro vs D'Ortenzi live stream, but there's still chance for one of the major outlets to do a last-minute deal, so it's a good idea to keep an eye on your local schedules.

Previous Queensberry shows from the U.K. have been shown via U.S. promoter Top Rank's deal with ESPN Plus Stateside, so we would recommend checking out that schedule first up.

ESPN Plus won't unlock all regular ESPN content, but it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service).

ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $12.99 a month with ads.

ESPN Plus costs $9.99 per month for the basic package

How to watch Zorro vs D'Ortenzi live streams in Canada

Our friends to the north are also yet to confirm a broadcaster for the Zorro vs D'Ortenzi live stream, but a good place to keep an eye on is TSN Plus, who regularly show boxing shows. A subscription starts at CA$8 per month.

How to watch Zorro vs D'Ortenzi live stream in Australia

It's a similar deal Down Under, where Australians are yet to announce details of the the Zorro vs D'Ortenzi live stream.

Kayo Sports is a good bet to keep an eye on in case it does a last-minute deal to show the fight.

Zorro vs D'Ortenzi tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Ellis Zorro Luca D'Ortenzi Nationality British Italian Date of birth October 5th, 1992 April 4th, 1988 Height 6' 4" 6' 1" Total fights 16 20 Record 16-0 (7 KOs) 17-3 (4 KOs)

Zorro vs D'Ortenzi Fight card

This is the Zorro vs D'Ortenzi full fight card:

Ellis Zorro vs. Luca D’Ortenzi, 10 rounds, cruierweights

Willy Hutchinson vs. TBA, 10 rounds, light heavyweights

Masood Abdulah vs. Marc Leach, 10 rounds, featherweights

Karol Itauma vs. Dmytro Fedas, 8 rounds, light heavyweights

Carl Fail vs. Bahadur Karami, 8 rounds, junior middleweights

Chris Bourke vs. TBA, 8 rounds, bantamweights

Joshua Frankham vs. George Davey, 8 rounds, junior middleweights

Sam King vs. Dwain Grant, 4 rounds, middleweights