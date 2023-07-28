South Africa vs Argentina live stream: How to watch Rugby Championship 2023 online

South Africa vs Argentina in the final round of matches at the 2023 Rugby Championship may not have top billing – especially if New Zealand beat Australia earlier in the day to take the title – but with the World Cup just around the corner, this is an opportunity for both sides to settle on a starting XV and nail down their tactics.

The South Africa vs Argentina live stream is not to be missed, so read on and we'll show you how to watch South Africa vs Argentina for FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

South Africa vs Argentina live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Saturday (July 29)

• Time: 4:05 p.m. BST / 5:05 p.m. SAST / 12.05 p.m. ART / 11:05 a.m. EDT / 8:05 a.m. PDT / 1:05 a.m. AEST (Sunday) / 3:05 a.m. NZST (Sunday)

• AUS — Stan Sport (FREE TRIAL)

• U.S. — FloRugby in the US

• U.K. —Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

It's hard to know exactly where South Africa stand as they defend their world crown later in the year, but that's exactly what head coach Jacques Nienaber and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus want. From the opening round 43-12 thumping of Australia to the defeat to New Zealand last time out, the Springboks have fielded almost entirely different sides to keep their opponents guessing before the big one in the autumn. Thought 20-3 behind at half time against the All Blacks, Nienaber's side produced a spirited second-half comeback, scoring three tries to add a degree of respectability to the score. Part of the improvement was bright young thing Grant Williams at scrum half, who is expected to make his first senior international start on Saturday after impressing off the bench in Auckland. There are likely to be changes elsewhere, though, with full back Willie Le Roux the only member of the backline expected to keep his place. Captain Duane Vermeulen should return at number eight to lead world rugby's most ferocious pack.

Argentina's forwards once had a claim at that particular crown, but a new generation is still finding its feet. That being said, the Pumas came of age in scoring a 78th-minute try to beat Australia 34-31 in their own back yard – for the first time in their history – two weeks ago in what will go down as one of their greatest performances. They can, however, still count on hooker and skipper since 2000 Julian Montoya, who is still only 29, while back-row matchwinner Juan Martin Gonzalez will soon link up with English Premiership side Saracens after his heroics at the death last weekend. Head coach Michael Cheika knows he's got a big task ahead of him in this one, but the Australian revels in being the underdog and knows that in full back Emiliano Boffelli he can count on one of the most consistent place kickers in world rugby.

You will not want to miss the Rugby Championship 2023 live streams, and we’ve got all the details you need to watch South Africa vs Argentina for free and from anywhere down below.

How to watch a South Africa vs Argentina live stream in Australia

Rugby fans in Australia are in for a treat, as they can watch the whole Rugby Championship, including South Africa vs Argentina, on Stan Sport.

A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Fans Down Under can also watch every Wallabies match for free via live streams on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

Travelling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list

How to watch South Africa vs Argentina live streams from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch South Africa vs Argentina in the Rugby Championship 2023 live stream in your home country and with your favourite pundits and commentators, but what if you're not there when the fight is on? With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

How to watch South Africa vs Argentina in the Rugby Championships 2023 live stream in New Zealand for FREE

Kiwis can access the Rugby Championship 2023 live streams, including South Africa vs Argentina, via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

It comes with a 7-day free trial if you sign up now.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the South Africa vs Argentina live streams in the US

Great news for oval-ball fans in the US. Rugby fans can watch every game of the 2023 Rugby Championship, including South Africa vs Argentina, on dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby in the US.

A monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150.

Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be streamed on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

If you already use FloRugby but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Rugby Championship 2023 live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch South Africa vs Argentina live stream in the UK

Sky Sports is your destination to watch South Africa vs Argentina live stream in the Rugby Championship 2023 online. The tournament will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, depending on the fixture, so make sure you sign up today.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a 2023 Rugby Championship live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch South Africa vs Argentina live stream in South Africa

For the many rugby union fans in South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go for the South Africa vs Argentina fixture, with kick-off set for 5.05pm SAST on Saturday afternoon.

If you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.