Ohio State vs Michigan live stream: How to watch NCAA college football game online, start time, odds

It's time to watch Ohio State vs Michigan – aka The Game – which is one of the most hotly anticipated college football fixtures of the season. With each team unbeaten and playing not only for a place in the Big Ten championship game, but also the college football playoffs as a whole, Saturday's encounter at the Big House is set to be a classic.

Ohio State vs Michigan is live on Fox in the U.S.. Don't worry if you're abroad — you can watch Ohio State vs Michigan from anywhere with a VPN.

Ohio State vs Michigan live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Ohio State vs Michigan live stream takes place on Saturday, Nov. 25.

► Time — 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. GMT / 4 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 26)

• U.S. — Fox (via Sling TV/Fubo)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

While the visiting Buckeyes march into this weekend's clash on the back of an emphatic 37-3 blowout of the Golden Gophers, the Wolverines came dangerously close to fumbling their unblemished record against the Terrapins.

The absence of Jim Harbaugh has been cited in some quarters as a major concern for Michigan, though the resultant siege mentality that the program has adopted will likely go some way to mitigating any ill effects, especially at a rocking Michigan Stadium. Get through this and the stage will be set for Harbaugh's vainglorious return against the Iowa Hawkeyes next weekend.

The talent pool is off the charts, with running back Blake Corum, who's racked up 16 touchdowns this season, arguably the pick of the Wolverines pack ahead of quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The Buckeyes' stud receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., meanwhile, is being hailed as own of the most promising wideout prospects in years.

You’ll need to watch Ohio State vs Michigan live streams to see how the game plays out, and we’ve got all the details you need down below.

How to watch the Ohio State vs Michigan live stream wherever you are

Ohio State vs Michigan will be broadcast live in the U.S., but what if you're overseas and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling TV, Fubo or another service to watch Ohio State vs Michigan.

Ohio State vs Michigan live streams by country

How to watch Ohio State vs Michigan live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., Ohio State vs Michigan is going to be broadcast on Fox, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package costs from $40 per month and comes with Fox and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, typically costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including Fox, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more. However, you might be able to grab a discount in the seasonal sales.

Can you watch Ohio State vs Michigan live streams in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Ohio State vs Michigan live stream in the U.K. That's because college football as a whole has almost entirely disappeared from TV.

Anybody visiting the U.K. from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

Can you watch Ohio State vs Michigan live streams in Australia?

Unfortunately, there's no Ohio State vs Michigan live stream for college football fans in Australia to tap into. That's because the game hasn't been picked for TV or streaming.

Any would-be viewers currently visiting Australia from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

As it stands, live college football rights are split between ESPN and Fox Sports in Australia, with live streaming available via Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

Ohio State vs Michigan odds

At the time of publication, DraftKings has Michigan as -3.5 point favorites, with home-field advantage likely playing a large hand in that.