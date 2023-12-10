Honolulu Marathon live stream 2023: How to watch athletics free from anywhere

2023's final big marathon on U.S. soil takes place this Sunday, with a field of elite and fun runners making their way to the Hawaiian island of O'ahu for the 51st Honolulu Marathon. Read on and we'll show you how to watch the Honolulu Marathon with free online live streams — from anywhere with a VPN.

2023 Honolulu Marathon live streams The 2023 Honolulu Marathon takes place on Sunday (Dec. 10)

► Time — 5 a.m. local, 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. GMT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Mon)

• FREE LIVE STREAM — Hawaii News Now

• TV — KITV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Taking place, as usual, on the second Sunday of December, the 26.2-mile Honolulu Marathon course abuts the sparkling Pacific Ocean. Starting at the Ala Moana Park, the route takes in Honolulu's downtown, Waikiki beach, city zoo, gruelling Diamond Head crater (twice!), Maunalua Bay and various beaches, before mercifully finishing at Kapiolani Park.

Last year's 50th edition saw an Ethiopian double, with Asayech Ayalew Bere winning the women's race and Asefa Mengstu breaking a 14-year Kenyan stranglehold to take the men's. Fellow countryman Abayneh Degu is hoping to repeat the feat this time around, although it's a duo of Eritrean runners that are favorites in the men's race. Filmon Ande and Tsegay Weldlibanos are making their first appearance here, and will be keen to hold off Degu and the Kenyan challenge from Reuben Kiprop Kerio and Paul Lonyangata.

Kenyan Cynthia Limo and Ethiopians Sintayehu Tilahun Getahun and Kasu Bitew Lemeneh lead this year's women's elite field. But a lot of attention will be given over to the Japanese Yukari Abe, who is looking to become only the second winner from that country after compatriot Eri Hayakawa took the title 20 years ago.

The weather forecast is fair for Sunday morning. And here's how to you can watch 2023 Honolulu Marathon live streams online, and for free, wherever you are in the world this weekend.

FREE Honolulu Marathon live streams

The 2023 Honolulu Marathon is being live streamed for free on the Hawaii News Now website and app.

It will also be shown on the local KITV television station and live streamed on its website.

As ever, this year's marathon is set to start at 5 a.m. local time. So that's 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT on Sunday, December 10.

It looks as though the Hawaii News Now website can be accessed from anywhere. But if you are overseas and discover that the stream is blocked due to your location, there's still a way you can watch.

You can live stream, the Honolulu Marathon via a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below.

Honolulu Marathon live streams around the world

If you're away from the U.S. and having difficulty watching a Honolulu Marathon live stream, then there's still a way you can watch. With a good VPN (virtual private network), you can fool your laptop, smartphone or streaming device into thinking it's back home and then stream the event from anywhere in the world.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices, impressive connection speeds and watertight security.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity to use. It's also compatible with loads of devices — from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. We also love the genuinely helpful 24/7 customer service for if any difficulties arise, and you can try it all 100% risk-free thanks to the provider's 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view coverage from the States, you'd select a U.S.-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Hawaii News Now and watch the 2023 Honolulu Marathon live stream.