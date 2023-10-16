England vs Italy live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 qualifier online

The England vs Italy live stream is a repeat of the Euro 2020 final. It’s also a significant match for both sides as they look to secure qualification for the Euro 2024 tournament — and you can watch it for FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

England vs Italy live stream, date, time, channels The England vs Italy live stream takes place Tuesday, Oct. 17.

► Time 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 5:45 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 18)

• U.S. — Watch on FS1 via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on Channel 4

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

England could book their place at next year’s European Championship with a win over Italy. The Three Lions currently top Group C, having not lost any of their five qualifying matches. However, the Azzurri are just three points behind and could make up that gap if they can beat England in their own backyard. England are unbeaten since falling to France at World Cup 2022, but their most recent win over Australia in a friendly was far from convincing.

Italy are battling with Ukraine for the 2nd place spot in Group C right now, but could still finish top of the group if they can beat England at Wembley Stadium. Italy failed to qualify for the last World Cup, so they're eager to ensure they don’t miss another major international tournament. Plus, as reigning European champions, it would be hugely disappointing if they’re not defending their title in Germany next summer.

Of course, the most famous recent encounter between these two sides was in the summer of 2021, when the Italians broke English hearts by winning the Euros on penalties. But these sides have met a couple of times since then, including back in March when England emerged victorious thanks to goals from Declan Rice and Harry Kane.

Both sides are desperate to confirm their spot at Euro 2024 which should make this an intense encounter. So, you won’t want to miss the England vs Italy live stream, and we’ve got all the details you need to watch down below online and for free.

How to watch the England vs Italy live stream for FREE

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy every single minute of England's next Euro 2024 qualifier without spending a penny. That's because England vs Italy will be broadcast and streaming online for FREE in the region.

The full game will be televised via Channel 4 with an online stream available on the network's streaming platform, formerly called All4, and now known simply as Channel 4. This means you can watch every single kick without needing a streaming service subscription or having to pay a box office fee.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the England vs Italy live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead, and we'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Channel 4 or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the England vs Italy live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the England vs Italy live stream on Fox Sports 1 and the Fox Sports website with a valid login. FS1 may be included as part of your cable TV package.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including Fox Sports 2. Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month with a 1-week free trial but gives you 121 channels, including Fox Sports 2, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. We recommend Sling and Fubo as two of the best streaming services.

Fox Sports 2 is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and DirectTV Stream.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the England vs Italy live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN. Plus, right now, Sling is offering your first month for half price.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got FOX, FS1 and FS2, and a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and ESPN.

How to watch the England vs Italy live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the England vs Italylive stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free trial period, so you'll have to pay the $24.99 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on pretty much every single platform you can think of from Smart TVs to streaming sticks.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want to watch the Euro 2024 qualifier can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the England vs Italy live stream in the UK

Football fans in the U.K. will have no problem watching the England vs Italy live stream as the match will be broadcast on Channel 4 or you can stream it online via the Channel 4 website. You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or live via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a England vs Italy live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the England vs Italy live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the England vs Italy live stream on Optus Sport, which is also the home of Premier League football in Australia. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the England vs Italy live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the England vs Italy live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.