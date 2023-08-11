Australia vs France live stream: How to watch Women’s World Cup 2023 quarter-final free online

Co-hosts Australia face a mammoth task in the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup, with heavyweights France standing between the Matildas and a place in the last four. The Australia vs France live stream will showcase some of the finest talents in the game, most notably apex predator Sam Kerr — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

► Time: 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. BST / 5 a.m. AEST

• AUS — 7Plus (FREE LIVE STREAM)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE LIVE STREAM)

• U.S. — FOX via Sling

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

A calf injury suffered just before the start of the tournament has limited Kerr to a late cameo off the bench against Denmark but she looked sharp, so sharp that she almost instantly got on the scoresheet. If Tony Gustavsson is able to find a system that makes Kerr the focal point of the Australian attack without blunting Hayley Raso, they could well spring an upset.

Raso has been at the heart of every positive attacking move, her buzzing energy and knack for peeling off at the back stick to pounce on knockdowns and loose balls proving invaluable to the Aussie cause. Without her three goals the Matildas almost certainly wouldn't have made it past the group stage, which would have been a disaster with the Football Ferns already eliminated.

France, however, will be their toughest opponents yet. They started the tournament slowly but now look like a juggernaut, the twin threats of Kadidiatou Diani and Eugenie Le Sommer proving too hot to handle. Diani has four goals and two assists to her name, and it's worth remembering that all of those goals came in her last two appearances.

The Lyon striker is on fire, but as sure as Les Bleues have looked brilliant going forward, Wendie Renard's inclination towards an ultra-deep backline has invited persistent trouble, with a cleverly timed give-and-go on almost all of the time.

With around 50,000 screaming Matildas fanatics packed into Brisbane's Lang Park, the Australia vs France live stream is a must-watch. We’ll show you how to watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 quarter-final online from anywhere and for free down below.

How to watch Australia vs France anywhere

Australia vs France live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Australia vs France live streams by country

How to watch the Australia vs France live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch select Women's World Cup 2023 games for FREE on 7two, including the Australia vs France live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using the 7Plus streaming platform

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on 7Plus as if you were back home.

How to watch the Australia vs France live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch an Australia vs France live stream on FOX and the FOX website with a valid login, if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match. FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling). Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month with a 1-week free trial but gives you 121 channels, including FOX, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. We recommend Sling and Fubo as two of the best streaming services.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock, but you will need a Peacock Premium subscription ($5.99/month) in order to watch.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Australia vs France live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages. The Sling Blue plan starts at $40 a month and comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. Plus, World Cup fans can stream the entire tournament on FS1 and FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling).

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got FOX and FS1, and a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and ESPN.

How to watch the Australia vs France live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Australia vs France live stream on TSN, the home of Women's World Cup 2023 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $19 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at around $16 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Australia vs France live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Australia vs France live stream in the UK

In the U.K. the Australia vs France live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV, or you can stream online via ITVX. You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch an Australia vs France live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Australia vs France live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Australia vs France live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the Women's World Cup 2023 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.