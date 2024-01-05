Auckland Classic live stream: How to watch the ASB 2024 tennis online, Gauff vs Navarro semi-final

The Auckland Classic is underway in New Zealand and Coco Gauff faces Emma Navarro in the first semi-final. The men's ASB event kicks off on Tuesday, January 9 and features U.S. tennis sensation Ben Shelton and 19-year-old Frenchman Arthur Fils. Read on and we'll show you how to watch the 2024 Auckland Classic from anywhere with a VPN.

Won by the likes of Aussie great Roy Emerson, Swedish sensation Björn Borg and three-time Grand Slam champion Gustavo Kuerten, the Auckland Classic (a.k.a. the ASB Classic) has long been held in high regard.

Held at the ASB Tennis Centre, the ATP 250 tournament takes place just a few weeks before the Australian Open and this year features some big hitters in the likes of Shelton, Fils, Canadian ace Felix Auger-Aliassime and last year’s surprise Wimbledon quarter-finalist Chris Eubanks.

Shelton received a wildcard entry into the tournament last year and now returns as the top seed after a breakthrough 2023 season that saw him rise to number 17 in the world rankings. The 21-year-old reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open and the semi-finals of the US Open last season and possesses a thunderous serve and powerful groundstrokes.

As well as the young talent on show, the likes of British ace Cameron Norrie, Frenchman Gael Monfils, Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut and France’s Adrian Mannarino bring a wealth of experience and with numerous titles amongst them will provide a major threat.

The women's final is this weekend, ahead of the start of the men's event on January 9. Check out all the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch the 2024 Auckland Classic from anywhere.

How to watch the 2024 Auckland Classic online in the U.S.

Tennis fans in the U.S. will need the Tennis Channel to watch the 2024 ASB Auckland Classic.

The Tennis Channel is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. The Sling Orange plan ESPN as its main advantage for sports. Either way, you'll need the $11 Sports Extra add-on to get the Tennis Channel for the Auckland Classic.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA. Prices start at $74.99, after the trial. You'll need a sports add-on or the Ultimate Plan ($94.99) for the Tennis Channel and coverage of the Auckland Classic.

How to watch 2023 Auckland Classic live streams in the U.K.

Unfortunately, no channels in the U.K will be showing the early stages of the tournament. However, Sky Sports will show the final on January 13 so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The final will be shown on Sky Sports Arena.

If you're not in the UK, you can still follow the Auckland Classic live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Watch Auckland Classic live streams in Australia

Tennis fans in Australia can watch every match of the Auckland Classic on beIN Sports.

To access beIN sports you will have to pay $15.99 a month or $149.99 a year. Both options include a 7-day free trial. You can also use the beIN Sports Connect app to stream the ASB Classic online.

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

How to watch Auckland Classic live streams in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch the ASB Classic via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

2024 ASB Classic schedule

Women's Auckland Classic 2024:

Semi-final 1: Coco Gauff vs Emma Navarro – 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT (Jan. 5) / 2 a.m. GMT (Jan. 6) / 1 p.m. AEDT (Jan. 6)

– 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT (Jan. 5) / 2 a.m. GMT (Jan. 6) / 1 p.m. AEDT (Jan. 6) Semi-final 2: Wang Xiyu vs Elina Svitolina – 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT (Jan. 5) / 4:30 a.m. GMT (Jan. 6) / 3:30 p.m. AEDT (Jan. 6)

Men's Auckland Classic 2024:

TBC