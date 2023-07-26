Arsenal vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch the Soccer Champions Tour series game online

It's nearly time for the Arsenal vs Barcelona live stream, which pits two European giants against each other as part of the Soccer Champions Tour pre-season season friendlies across the USA.

► Time 10.30 p.m. ET / 7.30 p.m. PT / 3.30 a.m. BST (July 27) / 12.30 p.m. AEST (July 27)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Watch on Arsenal.com

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Arsenal will take on Barcelona at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday (the early hours of Thursday, if you're in Europe) as part of the Soccer Champions Tour series.

The last time the pair met in a competitive game was back in March 2016, when the Spanish giants knocked the Gunners out of the Champions League in the Round of 16, but lots has changed both on and off the pitch for these two since then, including the arrival of Declan Rice at The Emirates.

You won’t want to miss a moment of this week's Arsenal vs Barcelona live stream, and we’ll show you how to watch it from around the world below.

How to watch Arsenal vs Barcelona anywhere

The Arsenal vs Barcelona live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world. But what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

Arsenal vs Barcelona live streams by country

How to watch the Arsenal vs Barcelona live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Arsenal vs Barcelona live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $9.99 a month or $99 a year.

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $12.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content. You can also pay $19.99 and lose the ads on Hulu and Disney Plus.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Arsenal vs Barcelona live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Barcelona live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Arsenal vs Barcelona live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $24.99 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform you can think of.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Barcelona live stream in the UK

Football fans in the U.K. will be able to watch the Arsenal vs Barcelona live stream by buying a match pass on Arsenal.com, which will allow you to watch either on the website or via the official Arsenal app, which you can download for Android or iOS. An early bird match pass costs £4.99 if you buy it before 7:59 (BST) on 26 July, or £6.99 if you wait until closer to match day. Coverage starts at 3.00am (BST) ahead of the 3.30am kick-off.

Not at home in the U.K. right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best football VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Barcelona live stream in Australia

Arsenal vs Barcelona is not being shown on TV in Australia but fans will be able to watch the action from the USA live by signing up for a match pass on Arsenal.com. You can watch via the website, or download the app for Android or iOS.

Kick-off in Australia will be at 12:30 p.m. AEST.

Not at home in Australia right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Barcelona live stream in New Zealand

Arsenal vs Barcelona is not being shown on TV in New Zealand but fans will be able to watch the action from the USA live by signing up for a match pass on Arsenal.com. You can watch via the website, or download the app for Android or iOS.

Kick-off in New Zealand will be at 2:30 p.m. NZST.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Arsenal vs Barcelona preview

Arsenal had a memorable Premier League campaign last time out, but perhaps not for all the reasons they would like. The Gunners looked as if they would stroll to their first league title since 2003/04, but nerves seemed to get the better of Mikel Arteta's young side and a relentless Manchester City team overhauled them at the top of the table with just a handful of games to go. They've since made Declan Rice the most expensive Englishman ever, adding hard running and drive to a midfield that occasionally looked outgunned last season, which could be vital if they're to go one step further this time.

Xavi Hernandez led his side to its first La Liga title in four years last season, finishing a full 10 points ahead of arch rivals Real Madrid. The Barcelona legend, who formed part of the team that made history under Pep Guardiola, had his work cut out when he took over from Ronald Koeman midway through the 21/22 season, and while the club still has issues off the pitch, he's nurtured a team that's defensively solid and can rely on Robert Lewandowski for goals. Ilkay Gundogan has joined from Manchester City, bringing plenty of winning experience, and the Catalan side will need it if they're to fend off a new-look Real Madrid this season.

Will Declan Rice show what he'll bring to his new side and lead Arsenal to victory against Barcelona? Or can the Catalans continue where they left off last season? You'll have to watch the Arsenal vs Barcelona live stream to find out.