Vikings vs. Eagles live stream: How to watch NFL game online

Vikings vs Eagles channel, start time The Vikings vs Eagles live stream airs Thursday, Sept. 14.

• Start time — 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT / 1:15 a.m. BST / 11:15 a.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Are the Vikings a paper tiger this year? Despite their 13-4 record last season, 11 of those wins were by one score or less, and they were bounced out of the playoffs by an overachieving Giants team in the first round.

The Vikings' first game of this season, a 20-17 loss against the Baker Mayfield-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers, doesn't offer much hope. However, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins passed for 344 yards and two touchdowns, with more than half that production going to star receiver Justin Jefferson. Cousins did not help his cause with one interception and two fumbles, though, and Minnesota's rushing attack was particularly anemic with just 41 yards on the ground.

On the other side of the ball, the Philadelphia Eagles eked out a win against the New England Patriots; largely thanks to its defense, the Eagles were able to jump out to an early 16-0 lead against the Pats, and then did just enough to stay ahead until the end of the game. The Eagles managed just 267 yards of total offense (170 passing, 97 rushing), but a pick-six interception by Darius Slay helped keep them in front the entire game.

The current line on the game, according to Caesar's Sportsbook, is Philadelphia -7 with an over/under of 49 points.

Injury report

As of September 13, the following players were listed as questionable for each team

Minnesota

Questionable: Garrett Bradbury (C), Christian Darrisaw (OT), Marcus Davenport (LB)

Philadelphia

Questionable: Fletcher Cox (DT), Reed Blankenship (S), James Bradberry (CB), Kenneth Gainwell (RB)

IR: Nakobe Dean (LB)

How to watch Vikings vs Eagles live stream from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Vikings vs Eagles the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

How to watch Vikings vs Eagles live stream in the US

In the U.S., the Vikings vs Eagles Thursday night game will be aired on Amazon Prime Video, NFL Sunday Ticket, or NFL Plus. Unfortunately, there's no local broadcast.

Prime Video is free for Amazon Prime subscribers ($139/year); if you're only interested in watching the game (or anything else on Prime Video), you can subscribe to the service for $8.99 per month.

The other option is to subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket, which costs $399 for the entire season, or $439 if you also want NFL RedZone.

Prime Video is the home of many Thursday Night Football games this season. The streaming service is included with an Amazon Prime subscription, which you can sample with a a one-month free trial. Prime Video also offers a vast entertainment library with shows like The Boys and Wheel of Time.

How to watch Vikings vs Eagles live stream in the UK

You're going to want Sky Sports to watch NFL games in the U.K. The Sky Sports NFL channel (which will feature more than 100 live games this season) and Sky Sports Main Event are the primary destinations for your viewing pleasure.

The Vikings vs Eagles live stream will kick off Friday morning at 1:20 am BST.

Sky Sports NFL will pack a lot of content. Specifically, expect at least five live games per week, with "first-pick exclusive games ... in the 6pm and 9pm slot every Sunday" (according to Sky) and every Thursday, Sunday and Monday Night Football game. It's also getting NFL RedZone, and NFL Network programming, including Good Morning Football and Total Access.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Vikings vs Eagles live stream in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Lions vs Chiefs live streams in Canada.

DAZN is trying to get GamePass rights, but that has not been announced yet.

How to watch Vikings vs Eagles live stream in Australia

Aussies will find NFL live streams on 7Mate or ESPN, with the latter via either Kayo Sports or Foxtel.

Kayo starts at AU$25 per month with the Kayo One Package offering a 7-day free trial (available until September 25) to kick the tires.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also access DAZN's NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at AU$280 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of AU$70.