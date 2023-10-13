USA vs Germany live stream: How to watch international soccer game online

First impressions tend to stick, so, while this clash at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in Connecticut on Saturday is technically a friendly, the USA vs Germany live stream is loaded with implications for Gregg Berhalter and Julian Nagelsmann. Both teams are at the very beginning of a new cycle that culminates with hosting a major tournament — you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN , and potentially for FREE.

USA vs Germany live stream, Date, Time, Channels The USA vs Germany live stream takes place on Saturday Oct. 14.

► Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST / 6 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 15)

• Germany — Watch on RTL (FREE)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock or TNT via Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The USMNT have gone eight games unbeaten since Berhalter was reappointed as head coach, though the schedule has been friendly and they haven't faced a team of Germany's caliber since Qatar 2022. The road to the 2026 World Cup on home soil starts here, though the absences of Antonee Robinson and Tyler Adams means the team won't quite be at full strength.

Failing to reach the knockouts of two World Cups in a row have sunk Germany into an extended crisis period, and this will be Julian Nagelsmann's first game in charge since being named as Hansi Flick's successor three weeks ago. With Germany set to host the 2024 Euros, the 36-year-old doesn't have much time to turn the tide.

You’ll need to watch a USA vs Germany live stream to see how this plays out, and we’ve got all the details you need down below.

FREE USA vs Germany live streams

RTL in Germany will have a free USA vs Germany live stream.

But what if you're usually based in the country but aren't at home to catch that free USA vs Germany coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can tune in via a VPN instead.

How to watch the USA vs Germany live stream wherever you are

The USA vs Germany live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the game live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S and want to view a German service, you'd select Germany from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to RTL or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the USA vs Germany live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the USA vs Germany live stream on TNT and Peacock.

Peacock is the most reasonable of those, starting at $5.99 per month but Sling TV is a good choice if you want access to more channels. The Sling Orange package starts from $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels, including ESPN.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the USA vs Germany live stream by using a VPN.

In addition to showing select international soccer games, Peacock has the rights to the Premier League and has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which include TNT. The Orange plan is the cheaper of these, depending on your location, costing $40 a month.

Can you watch the USA vs Germany live stream in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no USA vs Germany live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad.

Can you watch the USA vs Germany live stream in Canada?

It's the same situation in Canada where no networks have chosen USA vs Germany for broadcast.

U.S. fans in Canada right now can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad.

Can you watch the USA vs Germany live stream in Australia?

In Australia, there's no way to watch the USA vs Germany through a traditional broadcaster.

U.S. fans visiting Australia can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad.