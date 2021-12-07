Uncharted comes to PS5 in Legacy of Thieves Collection — at 120 fps

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection represents the first official PS5 release in Sony's long-running action/adventure series. That's great, because it means that players can take control of explorers Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer as they journey to the far corners of the globe, with smoother resolution, frame rates and loading times than ever before. It's also a little disappointing, since the Legacy of Thieves Collection doesn't contain any new material, and Uncharted fans have almost certainly played these games before.

Information comes from the official PlayStation Blog , where brand marketing manager Annabelle Hua breaks down the upgrades that Uncharted players can expect in the Legacy of Thieves Collection. In case you didn't read about the game's announcement back in September, the collection includes Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which were both originally available on PS4. The Legacy of Thieves Collection will cost $50 on PS5, and be available on January 28. While a PC version is also forthcoming, Sony hasn't revealed pricing and availability details yet.

If you've already played these games on a PS4, you can expect a handful of upgrades on PS5. First and foremost, you'll be able to select one of three different modes. Fidelity Mode aims for 4K resolution and a 30 frames per second frame rate; Performance mode offers a steady 60 fps frame rate with variable resolution; Performance+ Mode aims for 120 fps, but locks the resolution at 1080p resolution. Sony also promises improved load times and the inclusion of 3D audio.

Gamers who already own Uncharted 4 and/or The Lost Legacy on PS4 don't have to pay the full $50 for the PS5 upgrade. Instead, they can pay a flat $10 fee for upgrades to both games. However, if they bought physical editions, they'll need to keep their PS4 discs handy, as the upgrade fee doesn't grant full access to digital versions of the games.

There's one additional perk: Gamers who purchase the Legacy of Thieves Collection, whether standalone or as an upgrade, will receive a movie voucher for a ticket to see Uncharted in theaters. The movie will be out in February 2022, and the offer is good in the U.S., the U.K., Australia and New Zealand, provided you buy the game before Feb. 3.

Granted, the Legacy of Thieves Collection has a few shortcomings. Unlike Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade or Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut , the Legacy of Thieves Collection has no new content. If you've already played Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy, all you're paying for is a prettier coat of paint. The PS5 collection also doesn't include the popular multiplayer mode from Uncharted 4.

Still, the Legacy of Thieves Collection marks the first official Uncharted release on PS5. This signals that Sony is probably not done with the series, even if its previous story arc wrapped up pretty neatly. We'll see what happens next, particularly once the franchise makes its way onto PC.