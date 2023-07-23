Ubisoft will delete inactive accounts — how to preserve your game library

Here's a not-so-fun fact: Apparently leaving a Ubisoft account inactive for too long puts it at risk of permanent deletion. So if you have a Ubisoft account and can't remember the last time you used it, log in now before you're forced to say goodbye to your video game library.

Ubisoft, the publisher behind Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and other series, has confirmed it's temporarily suspending accounts tied to its digital storefront that it deems to be "inactive" after a screenshot of a Ubisoft support email saying as much went viral this week. A piracy- and anti-DRM-focused Twitter account @PC_enjoyer posted the warning email they received informing them their account had been suspended and would be permanently closed if not accessed within 30 days. The message reads:

"We noticed that you have not been using your Ubisoft account associated with [redacted email address]. We have temporarily suspended your inactive Ubisoft account and will be closing it permanently in 30 days in accordance with our Terms of Use." Ubisoft Support then provides a link users can click to cancel the closure.

It's a policy that's been in effect since at least 2021, but many users (myself included) were unaware of it before this week. The idea that Ubisoft could suspend your account, rendering all of your purchased games inaccessible, simply for not using it had commenters scratching their heads. After all, that's not something you have to worry about with the best games on Steam or other video game storefronts. Several wondered whether this could actually be some kind of phishing scam. But Ubisoft's verified support account confirmed it was the real deal in a response to the tweet a few days later.

"We just wanted to chime in that you can avoid the account closure by logging into your account within the 30 days (since receiving the email pictured) and selecting the Cancel Account Closure link contained in the email," Ubisoft Support wrote. "We certainly do not want you to lose access to your games or account so if you have any difficulties logging in then please create a support case with us."

According to a support page on Ubisoft's website, the company only closes accounts if it has "strong reasons" to believe the account in question will remain unused. It goes on to say long-term inactive accounts may also be closed to free up space in Ubisoft's databases. However, in rare cases, it may immediately close inactive accounts "to comply with local data protection legislation."

The support page links to another regarding voluntarily closing your Ubisoft account. The steps appear to be the same — the user receives an email warning them that they have 30 days to restore their suspended account before it's permanently deleted. Most noteworthy of all, there doesn't appear to be a way to reverse the process; once your account is closed, it's apparently gone for good.

"As we will be unable to recover the account once it has been closed, we strongly recommend only putting the request in if you are absolutely sure you would like to close your account," Ubisoft says.

Previously Ubisoft has cited legislation like the EU's General Data Protection Regulations, which govern how the personal data of individuals in the EU may be processed and transferred, for this policy. Though it's worth noting that other video game giants like Blizzard, Steam and Epic Games do not delete long-inactive accounts tied to their storefronts. Ubisoft's international terms of service agreement states it will notify accounts that have been inactive for more than six months about possible termination. Whether that timeline applies to U.S. customers remains unclear.

Ubisoft Support claimed in several responses on Twitter that it would not automatically delete accounts after six months of inactivity, so it could be in the process of reversing its policy in response to all the backlash. Regardless, it's time to dust off your Ubisoft account just to be safe.