Today's NYT Connections hints and answers — Wednesday, January 24, #227

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on January 24 for puzzle #227 are easier than yesterday's, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.4 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #226, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #227. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow: Touchscreen tools

🟩 Green: Terms of endearment

🟦 Blue: What a sight

🟪 Purple: A harmless inflection

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Alright then, here's a larger hint: As you navigate today's riddle, don't let the apparent focus on technology lead you astray. Family ties can be just as strong as the finest optical instruments. And be attentive to subtle changes; sometimes, a slight shift can mean a whole new expression.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #227?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Smartphone features beginning with "c": Calculator, calendar, camera, clock

Calculator, calendar, camera, clock 🟩 Familiar nicknames: Dada, Grammy, Mum, Poppy

Dada, Grammy, Mum, Poppy 🟦 Parts of the eye: Cone, iris, lens, pupil

Cone, iris, lens, pupil 🟪 Words pronounced differently with accent marks: Expose, pate, resume, rose

The words Clock, Calculator, Calendar, and Camera immediately got my attention today, their 'C' badges gleaming like app icons. These digital assistants, all nestled comfortably in my smartphone, bring structure to my chaotic days, and they came together today to make up the yellow category.

Out of the corner of my eye, familial monikers beckoned—Mum, Dada, and Grammy waved, vying for attention. A dilemma soon presented itself: should Pate or Poppy be added to this roster? After a brief flirtation with the thought of a multilingual twist, logic won out, and Poppy was rightfully included for the perfect family portrait.

The blue category materialized as if a vision test chart gradually sharpened before me. Lens, Iris, Pupil, and Cone, all components of the human eye, aligned to form a clear and distinct group.

That left me with a curious collection: Pate, Resume, Expose, and Rose. As I mulled over their link, the epiphany struck—each word transformed when adorned with an accent mark, their pronunciations and meanings acquiring a dash of continental sophistication. With this insight, the purple category was triumphantly decoded.

Just like that, the puzzle stood solved, a gallery of words that spanned from pixels to pupils, from affection to articulation.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #226, which had a difficulty rating of 3.2 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Today's foray into the land of Connections was a walk through a bustling marketplace, with the chatter of commerce ringing in my ears. With a pocketful of monetary terms, I thought I'd stumbled upon a fortune. But as I counted out Pound, Buck, Coin, Sterling, Bar, and Dollar, I realized that this was no simple trade.

I took a step back, eyeing the grid as a jeweler appraises gems. Then, the spark of creativity caught my eye; Devise, Create, and Invent clustered together, with Coin proving itself more than just currency—it was the final piece of the yellow category's puzzle of creation.

Peering down at my fingers for a moment, I found At (@), Pound (#), Percent (%), and Dollar ($). These keyboard stalwarts sitting above the numbers of my keys were surely in cahoots together, and were indeed the makings of the blue category today.

🟨 Bring into being: Coin, create, devise, invent

Coin, create, devise, invent 🟩 Excellent: Fine, prime, quality, sterling

Fine, prime, quality, sterling 🟦 Symbols above numbers on a keyboard: At, dollar, percent, pound

At, dollar, percent, pound 🟪 Pass the ____: Bar, buck, time, torch

So, it seemed the treasure trove of monetary terms was but a rouse. Sterling, Prime, Quality, and Fine—these weren't just treasures of the mint; they were adjectives of excellence, and they gleamed together as the green category.

That left Time, Buck, Bar, and Torch. They felt like misfits until I realized they were connected by a common gesture of continuity. To pass the Bar, the Buck, the Time, or the Torch.

With the market's din fading, I emerged from today's Connections bazaar victorious, having bartered my way through a web of words with no coin spent and the monkey's paw left on the shelf.