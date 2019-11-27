This delicious Ninja Foodi pressure cooker deal takes $80 off for Black Friday

The appeal of a pressure cooker is that it helps you create delicious meals with very little time and effort. If that sounds appetizing, you can currently buy the Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp pressure cooker for $149.99 from WalMart . That’s an $80 discount on a highly useful and versatile piece of kitchen equipment.

At its heart, the TenderCrisp is a 6.5-quart pressure cooker, promising to cook your food up to 70% faster than a normal slow-cooked recipe.. But with its ‘Crisping Lid’, you can get a delicious crispy finish on your food, allowing you to air fry, bake and roast food, too.

You can swap between the traditional pressure cooking and crisping lids to give you the perfect consistency throughout your recipe, which is handy if you’re cooking ingredients from frozen.

There’s also all our favorite traditional pressure cooker functions, like five stovetop temperature settings, a 12-hour ‘keep warm’ function, a reversable wire rack for cooking multiple ingredients separately, and it’s made of easy-to-clean materials.

The Foodi is a deserving member of our Best Air Fryers selection as the best multipurpose air fryer, and in our assessment of the Foodi , about the worst thing we could say about it is that you have to clean it up once you’re done making your dinner!