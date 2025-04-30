Epic Stanley sale on Amazon from $14 — 7 stylish water bottle deals I'd shop right now
Stanley hydration deals for spring
Stanley is known for making some of the best water bottles on the market. And since the weather is getting warmer, hydrating is an absolute must! Fortunately, Stanley has tons of water bottles that will help you sip in style — all at extremely affordable prices.
Right now, some of our favorite Stanley cups and tumblers are now on sale at Amazon with deal starting at just $14. For instance, the popular Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler (40 oz) is now down to $33. If you're looking for something simpler to tote around, I recommend snagging the Stanley All Day Slim Bottle (20 oz) for just $19.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Stanley deals for spring. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes guide for more savings.
- shop all Stanley deals on Amazon
- Stanley Adventure Stacking Beer Pint Glass (16 oz): was $20 now $14
- Stanley All Day Slim Bottle (20 oz): was $30 now $19
- Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState (14 oz): was $25 now $20
- Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler (40 oz): was $45 now $33
- Stanley IceFlow Fast Flow Water Bottle (36 oz): was $45 now $33
- Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler (30 oz): was $40 now $34
- Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Water Bottle (36 oz): was $45 now $38
Best Stanley Deals
Whether you're adding coffee or beer to this pint glass, you can feel confident that it will keep drinks cold for up to 4 hours and iced up to 17 hours while keeping the exterior sweat-free. It also retains heat for 1 hour for coffee on the go. It's ideal for both the campsite and your commute.
Not a fan of straws or chug lids? The Stanley All Day Slim Bottle Water Bottle has a twist lid and a slim design that you can easily sip and effortlessly slip into your bag or backpack. Like many Stanley cups, it's insulated to keep your drinks at their optimum temperature and it fits in most car cup holders.
With the Stanley Quencher craze still going strong, it can be difficult to secure a discount on this incredibly popular tumbler. But right now you can save $5 on the 14 oz trendy beverage container.
Feeling extra thirsty? This Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler hold a whopping 40 oz of water. It's made with recycled stainless steel, features a 3-position lid, and reusable straw. Its double-wall vacuum insulation can keep water ice cold for 40 hours and it can fit in most cup holders.
This lightweight water bottle was designed to carry the most amount of water without weighing you down. Perfect for sipping during workouts, on your daily commute and camping trips, the bottle has a wide mouth opening that allows you to quench your thirst quickly.
Taking the top spot in our guide to best water bottles, this large tumbler with a built-in straw is perfect for drinking water, smoothies, iced coffee and more. The straw simply snaps shut when you're done sipping and is leakproof when closed. It will keep your drinks chilled for 12 hours or iced for up to two days. The tumbler also features a ergonomic, rotating handle that allows you to quickly grab it and go.
This lightweight 36 oz. water bottle was designed to carry the most amount of water without weighing you down. Perfect for sipping during workouts, on your daily commute and camping trips, the bottle has a wide mouth opening that allows you to quench your thirst quickly. It's available in a variety of vibrant hues and four different sizes.
