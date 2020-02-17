This crazy iPhone 12 design has a built-in projector and no notch

Some iPhone 12 rumors are more believable than others. A new CPU? Most likely. 5G networking? Sure. A built-in projector and sub-display selfie camera? Surely not, but we like the sound of that!

Those last two wild features come courtesy of a new unofficial but fantastic looking trailer made by Hasan Kaymak for ConceptsiPhone (via T3 ). We’re pretty certain these aren’t going to come to the iPhone 12 (or indeed any iPhone ever as far as we know), but we enjoyed this fake teaser so much we have to talk about it.

This fantasy iPhone has an beneath its display a fingerprint sensor for security, as well as a selfie camera, a feature we’ve only seen on test models by Oppo and Xiaomi so far.

(Image credit: Hasan Kaymak/ConceptsiPhone)

Meanwhile a “projection mode” feature allows you to both display the screen and a keyboard, and interact with them with taps as if it was a normal panel, good for both typing and gaming.

In terms of its tamer specs, this concept has a 4,150 mAh battery capacity, which is about right, although more would be better. It also retains the 5.8-inch OLED display that Apple has used for its smaller iPhone size since the iPhone X , but a 6.1 Super Retina OLED display too, the same size as the iPhone 11 but not using LCD. The concept also adds a USB-C port in place of the Lightning port, which may be forced to come true thanks to a recent EU ruling on universal use of USB-C.

(Image credit: Hasan Kaymak/ConceptsiPhone)

The design meanwhile takes a few cues from older iPhones, changing the oblong volume buttons of current iPhones for circles and removing the curved edges in favor of flat sides. Meanwhile on the back, the square camera patch that was introduced on the iPhone 11 series has been moved from the top left corner to the center of the phone’s top third, and is arranged in a horizontal line. It’s still a triple camera array though, so even the render artist’s imagination doesn’t extend to Apple using a time-of-flight sensor on its next phone.