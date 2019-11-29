The best Laptop Black Friday deals are LIVE NOW!

From expensive gaming rigs to super-cheap Chromebooks, every laptop is on sale right now as retailers launch their best Black Friday laptop deals.

At the moment, there is no go-to store for the best laptop deals. Instead, we're seeing excellent prices from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. Dell, Lenovo, and HP are also offering sales of their own, so it's truly a mess of Black Friday laptop deals at every corner.

That's where we come into the picture. We're hand-picking the best laptop deals from every retailer and listing them all below in one spot. Some of our favorite deals right now include the lowest price ever on the XPS 13 (late 2019) model and an Editor's Choice Asus Chromebook, which is down to its lowest price ever at Amazon. (You'll find both deals below).

Meanwhile on the Mac side of things, our favorite Black Friday laptop deal of the moment is the MacBook Air (the model with the good keyboard) which is on sale for $649.99. That's the cheapest price we've ever seen for this model. (For those who religiously track prices, it's also $50 cheaper than it was on Amazon Prime Day).

We just recommend you act fast as these laptop deals won't last very long.

Top 5 Black Friday laptop deals right now

Black Friday Windows Laptop Deals

Dell XPS 13 (Late 2019): was $999 now $879.99 @ Dell

On top of being incredibly slim, the XPS 13 packs a stunning 13.3-inch display and all configs come with a 10th-gen Intel processor. All models are on sale from $879.99 ($120 off) via coupon code "SAVE12". The base model includes a Core i3-10110U CPU with 4GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Asus VivoBook 15: was $349 now $249

The Asus VivoBook 15 is a solid laptop for everyday use. It features a 15.6-inch screen, Ryzen 3 3200U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Normally on sale for $349, it's now $100 off.

HP 14 Laptop: was $469 now $269 @ Walmart

The HP 14 isn't your ordinary budget laptop. This config packs a 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 CPU and 128GB of RAM. It's perfect for the coffee table or for taking care of everyday casual tasks. View Deal

Acer Aspire 5 w/ 512GB SSD: was $625 now $529 @ Walmart

The Aspire 5 is a mainstream laptop that packs above-average specs, including a Core i7-8565U CPU and 512GB SSD. It's $126 off and one of the cheapest 512GB laptops we've seen. View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y540 15.6-inch: was $1,099 now $799

The Legion Y540 is one of Lenovo's budget gaming machines. However, this configuration packs plenty of power including a Core i7-9750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU.

HP Envy 13: was $849 now $499 @ Microsoft

This Envy 13 is an excellent MacBook Air killer for anyone on a tight budget. It packs a 13.3-inch touch LCD, Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256 SSD. It's $350 off right now.

Lenovo Black Friday sale: 63% off ThinkPads

Lenovo is kicking off Black Friday in a big way. The PC manufacturer is slashing the price of its premium ThinkPad laptops by up to 63% off. For instance, you can get the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 with Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for $999 via coupon "THINKBF1".

Lenovo ThinkPad P1: was $2,399 now $1,319

The ThinkPad P1 is a lightweight powerhouse. It packs a 2.5GHz Core i5-9400H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Coupon "THINKSGIVING" drops its price to $1,319.95.

HP Envy 13t: was $999 now $699.99 @ HP

The Envy 13t has MacBook killer written all over it. It sports a brand new 1.8GHz Core i7-8565U CPU, 1080p LCD, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It offers style and excellent bang for your buck. View Deal

Black Friday Chromebook Deals

Samsung Chromebook 3 11.6": was 189 now $89

It doesn't get much cheaper than this. Best Buy is taking $100 off what is already one of the least expensive laptops on the market. This Chromebook is a great option for kids.

Asus Chromebook C434: was $599 now $549 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Asus Flip C434 offers the right mix of style and performance in an affordable package. It's the current king of Chromebooks and it's now at its lowest price ever.

Acer Chromebook 715: was $399 now $299

This military-grade laptop is the first Chromebook with a built-in fingerprint reader. It sports a 1080p touchscreen LCD, Core i3-8130U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB eMMC. It's $100 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this Chromebook.

Black Friday MacBook Deals

MacBook Air 13" (128GB): was $1,099, now $899 @ Best Buy

Amazon's $799 deal on this configuration of the 2019 MacBook Air (Space Grey, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD) is over. But that doesn't mean you're out of luck. Take advantage of Best Buy's discount while supplies last.

MacBook Pro 13" (256GB): was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Amazon

If you need more storage and a few more ports than what the base 13-inch MacBook Pro offers, this higher-end config is $299 off. It comes with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and four Thunderbolt 3 ports.

MacBook Air 13" (2017): was $999 now $649 @ Amazon

Need an affordable Mac that has a good keyboard? The 2017 MacBook Air may be a few years old, but it's still a solid machine with excellent battery life and an even better keyboard. It's now $349 off, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for this machine.

Apple MacBook Pro 16": was $2,399 now $2,189 @ Amazon

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro packs a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. Amazon has it on sale for $2,279, which is $120 off. That undercuts Best Buy's price by $20 (although Best Buy has all configs on sale).

Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals

Alienware sale: extra 12% off all Alienware rigs

Through December 12, use coupon code "SAVE12" to take an extra 12% off all Alienware laptops — even those already on sale. For instance, after coupon you can get the base Alienware m15 on sale for $1,055.99, which is $394 off.

ASUS TUF Gaming FX505: was $849 now $579

If you're a gamer on a budget, then consider the TUF Gaming FX505, which is $270 off this Black Friday. This rig packs a Core i5 CPU and GTX 1650 GPU for casual gaming.

MSI GS75 Stealth 17.3" Laptop: was $2,299 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

The MSI GS75 Stealth gaming laptop packs a 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H GPU, 16GB of RAM, an RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, and 1TB SSD. Best Buy currently has it on sale for $500 off.

Asus ROG Strix GL531GU: was $1,299 now $899

The Asus ROG Strix GL531GU is one of Asus' premier gaming laptops. It boasts a Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and GTX 1660Ti GPU. It's now $400 off at Walmart.