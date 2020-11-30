The best Apple Cyber Monday deal is here — iPhone SE is 50% off now

iPhone Cyber Monday deals don't get better than this. The 2020 iPhone SE is a great compact phone with strong performance and stellar cameras. And as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Walmart has knocked 50% of the total price.

Normally a brand new iPhone SE would cost you $399, which is already a good value. But now you can get the iPhone SE for just $199 at Walmart., which is 50% off and the lowest price ever.

iPhone SE: was $399 now $199 @ Walmart

Walmart is cutting the price of the iPhone SE in half. To get the phone for $199, you'll need to buy it through either Straight Talk or True Wireless. The Editor's Choice iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch Retina Display, A13 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear camera, and 7MP front camera. View Deal

You'll have to get the phone through Straight Talk or Total Wireless to reap the discount at Walmart, neither of which are big name carriers. But that might be a trade-off bargain hunters are willing to make if it means a $149 phone that features a powerful A13 Bionic processor and Apple's excellent computational photography.

In our iPhone SE review, it impressed us with performance that matches the iPhone 11 and excellent photos even though it has just a single rear camera. Small phone fans will appreciate how the 4.7-inch iPhone SE fits into a pocket easily, even if the phone still sports bezels reminiscent of the iPhone 8.

There are plenty more Walmart Cyber Monday deals to enjoy, so be sure to check out what else the retailer has on offer. We're rounding up all the best Cyber Monday deals overall to help you save big on everything.

