The Best AirPod Alternatives Are Now $120 for Prime Day

Apple's AirPods are on sale for Amazon Prime Day, but if you have no interest in Apple's signature (but polarizing) white stem design, or if you prefer literally any other voice-activated assistant to Siri, our favorite AirPods alternative is now deeply discounted.

Amazon just slashed $50 off Jabra's Alexa-enabled Elite 65t, which our reviewer loved for its comfortable design, solid battery life and excellent audio quality.

This deal is not to be missed.

Jabra Elite 65t w/Alexa: was $169.99, now $119.99 @ Amazon

For completely wire-free Bluetooth earbuds that look nothing like Apple's AirPods, Jabra's Elite 65t are a must-buy. Alexa integration and excellent call quality make the 65t just as useful for productivity as for listening to music.View Deal

The Elite 65t earbuds come in a charging case that offers 10 additional hours of battery life, bringing the total to 15 hours.

They also come with interchangeable ear tips, so you can easily customize a comfortable fit.

And Jabra's Sound+ app offers manual control over audio quality, so you can refine the sound to your liking.

At this price, Jabra's Elite 65t are a must-buy.