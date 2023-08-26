The 3 best free movies on YouTube to stream right now

YouTube isn't just for viral videos or how-to tutorials. Believe it or not, there’s a decent selection of free movies available to stream on this platform. And if you’re looking for something good to watch, you might not know exactly where to dive in first. That's where we come in. We've sifted through what’s currently available as part of YouTube’s free movie selection to find the cream of the crop.

There are some fantastic gems on the platform, and YouTube's free movie titles range from old-school classics to fairly recent releases. They won’t all be winners, but they're all free and just a click away. No subscriptions or rentals needed! So if you're tired of scrolling through endless streaming platforms and want a quick movie fix without the costs, or you’re looking to cancel your subscriptions and go totally free, YouTube’s offerings might surprise you.

Don't forget to keep an eye on changes, though, as movies often come and go from the free lineup. But for now, grab some popcorn and check out our picks for the three best free movies on YouTube.

Train to Busan (2016)

Watch on YouTube

Train to Busan was a breath of fresh air in what quickly became an oversaturated zombie genre in the 2010s. Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, it’s a pulse-pounding game of survival aboard a speeding train from Seoul to Busan, as a sudden zombie outbreak engulfs the country. Gong Yoo stars as Seok-woo, a father trying to protect his daughter amidst the chaos.

While zombies swarm the train, he finds himself grappling not only with the relentless undead but also his relationship with his daughter, who just wants to see her mother (Seok-woo’s ex-wife) in Busan. And that’s just the beginning of what unfolds on the train. Vivid, visceral, and deeply emotional, Train to Busan isn't just another zombie flick — it's a white-knuckle thrill ride that you won’t be able to predict the ending of. It’s a must-watch for anyone into zombie flicks and a standout Korean horror film in general.

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Steven Spielberg’s ambitious A.I.: Artificial Intelligence explores a futuristic society where 99% of the world’s existing cities have been wiped out due to global warming, with androids serving as “replacements” for humans. It stars Haley Joel Osment in his acting prime as David, a unique robot boy designed to love unconditionally. When his human family comes to a crossroads in terms of keeping David in their care, he embarks on a journey to become "real" to try and earn back their love.

It’s a somewhat disturbing watch at times that merges a heartfelt story with thought-provoking questions about technology and humanity. It also has a particularly nightmarish scene when David tries to eat “real” food and malfunctions, resulting in a serious case of droopy robot boy face. If you’re into stories that blend science fiction with heartrending outcomes, A.I.: Artificial Intelligence is worth the watch.

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

This farcical look at broadcast news in the ‘70s is one of Will Ferrell’s most hilarious vehicles. It’s also a cult classic that’s spawned a number of memes over the years, as well as some of the most memorable quotes of the 2000s. It follows Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell), San Diego's top-rated newsman, who gets thrown off his game when up-and-coming journalist Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate) joins the team.

As the two compete for a coveted lead anchor position, hilarity ensues. While Ferrell and Applegate lead the film in terms of can’t-miss, rapid-fire comedic moments, Steve Carell is in also his element as meteorologist Brick Tamland. For those who love a blend of satire and slapstick, this comedy delivers, as does its 2013 sequel.