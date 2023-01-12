Sports fans rejoice: Telstra now offering 12 months Kayo Sports for free

Telstra, Australia’s largest telco and provider of some of the best internet plans, is currently running an offer that will send sports fans into overdrive. Kicking off the new year in style, Telstra is giving any new customers that sign up to a home internet plan – NBN or 5G home internet – a 12-month free subscription to Kayo Basic worth AU$330, opening up access to an entire world of live and on-demand sports streaming.

Kayo Basic is the streaming service’s mid-level tier, allowing you to stream any content on two screens simultaneously, and would normally set you back AU$27.50p/m.

If you're not sure exactly what Kayo Sports is or if it's a service you would enjoy, you can read a full review over on our sister site, TechRadar.

Telstra says the free subscription is available in conjunction with its current NBN plan discounts, which see AU$10 knocked off Essential (NBN 50) and Premium (NBN 100) plans, and AU$20 knocked off the monthly cost of Ultimate (NBN 250) plans for your first half-year on the service. Telstra’s NBN plan discounts are available until 27 March 2023. There is currently no end date to the Kayo offer.

So, what exactly does a Kayo Basic subscription mean for you? Live streaming of some of the world’s most popular sports, including:

All four major golf tournaments: The Masters, US Open, The Open, USPGA Championships

Formula 1

UFC (excluding pay-per-view events)

NRL Premiership and Grand Final

Six Nations rugby

FA Cup

Three of the major tennis tournaments: French Open, Wimbledon and US Open

NBA basketball

To take advantage of Telstra’s Kayo subscription offer, simply sign up to one of the telco's home internet plans and sign up to Kayo via Telstra (opens in new tab). Once logged in, your 12 month subscription will be activated.

The Kayo subscription offer is running in addition to the other subscription inclusions for new customers currently being offered by Telstra, which include two months of Binge, three months of Apple TV Plus and four months of Spotify Premium.

Telstra NBN plans do usually cost more than other providers, but in return you get a reliable service and now AU$440 worth of free access to some of the best streaming services in Australia.