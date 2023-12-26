Sheffield Utd vs Luton Town live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Sheffield Utd vs Luton Town live stream is a classic three-pointer in the EPL relegation battle — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN.

Sheffield Utd vs Luton Town live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Sheffield Utd vs Luton Town live stream takes place Tuesday, Dec. 26.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT / 4 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 27).

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Prime Video

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

It's fair to say that neither Sheffield Utd nor Luton Town has found it easy to adapt to life in the EPL. The two promoted clubs are in the relegation zone heading into their Boxing Day showdown at Bramall Lane, with just a handful of wins between them. They were among the strongest sides in the Championship last season, but a lack of proven top-flight quality has left the duo in a vulnerable position.

Sheffield Utd will hope home advantage gets them over the line in what both sides will consider a must-win game. They will likely line up in the 4-1-4-1 formation that Chris Wilder has favored in the first few matches of his second spell in charge. The Blades will look to get forward quickly, but this could be a rare game in which their opponents are happy to leave them with the ball.

Luton are not overly concerned with possession. Their strategy on Tuesday will be to make their attacks out wide and swing in crosses. They are a physical team and Sheffield Utd will have to match them for pace and power. Ross Barkley provides a dash of quality in the center of the park, so Wilder may look to put a player on him at all times.

It's a big one. Make sure you don’t miss it and any of the EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Luton Town live stream wherever you are

The Sheffield Utd vs Luton Town live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and still want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service to watch the game.

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Luton Town live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Sheffield Utd vs Luton Town live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Sheffield Utd vs Luton Town live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like The Office, Suits, Law & Order and Real Housewives.

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Luton Town live stream in the U.K.

This season, Amazon Prime Video is broadcasting 20 Premier League games in the U.K. and the Sheffield Utd vs Luton Town live stream is one of them. The full match will be streamed live exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers and can be watched on any device that offers the Amazon Prime Video app.

Prime Video is available as part of the Amazon Prime membership, which costs £8.99 per month or £95 annually. You can also sign up for Prime Video on its own for £5.99 per month. New Prime subscribers get a free 30-day trial.

If you’re outside the U.K. but have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can still watch the Sheffield Utd vs Luton Town live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Luton Town live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Sheffield Utd vs Luton Town live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Luton Town live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Sheffield Utd vs Luton Town live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Luton Town live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Sheffield Utd vs Luton Town live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month, or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.