Seahawks vs 49ers live stream: How to watch Wild Card game of the NFL Playoffs online

This week's Seahawks vs 49ers live stream features two NFC West rivals facing off in the NFL Wild Card round. Watch a revived Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks try and take down rookie quarterback Brock Purdy and the dominant San Francisco 49ers in this NFL live stream.

Seahawks vs 49ers channel, start time The Seahawks vs 49ers live stream airs Saturday (Jan. 14).

• Time — 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. GMT / 8:30 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Fubo.TV or Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Seahawks vs 49ers gave us a trilogy of games between these heated division rivals this NFL season. The Seattle Seahawks are the lowest-ranked NFC team in this year's NFL playoffs, stumbling across the finish line with a 9-8 record and only clinching a spot thanks to an overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams. Still, making the playoffs felt like a stretch for this team when the season kicked off, especially after trading away Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson. But new starting quarterback Geno Smith has revived his career and has given his team a chance, so don't count them out.

The San Francisco 49ers meanwhile have been borderline unstoppable. Despite losing starting quarterback Trey Lance in Week 2 against these same Seahawks, they finished the season as the second-best team in the NFC. In fact, they haven't lost in their past 10 games, the last six of which featured rookie quarterback Brock Purdy under center. Purdy, who was the last player taken in the 2022 NFL Draft has been unstoppable under center since taking over for injured second-string quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, though he's had help from an elite defense and some excellent offensive weapons.

Despite being outmatched on paper, there is still some hope for this underdog Seahawks team. It is difficult to beat the same team three times in one year — though if the team going for the sweep is a favored home team (like the 49ers are) it gets a bit easier. Another stat working in favor of the Seahawks is that only three rookie starting quarterbacks since 2011 have won their first playoff game.

Despite these potential advantages, the Action Network (opens in new tab) has the 49ers as a huge 9.5-point home favorite against the Seahawks. As mentioned, the 49ers won both matchups against the Seahawks in the regular season and Vegas expects it to be a three-peat.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a great option. The $55 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates and ESPN. Your first month is 50% off!

How to watch Seahawks vs 49ers live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Seahawks vs 49ers you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Seahawks vs 49ers live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Seahawks vs 49ers live stream is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV and Sling TV.

The game starts at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Saturday (Jan. 14).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $55 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Seahawks vs 49ers live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

Fubo.TV: One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2023 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket — Sunday Ticket is over for the season.Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Seahawks vs 49ers live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Seahawks vs 49ers.

Seahawks vs 49ers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Seahawks vs 49ers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Seahawks vs 49ers live stream starts at 10:30 p.m. GMT today.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Seahawks vs 49ers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Seahawks vs 49ers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Seahawks vs 49ers live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Seahawks vs 49ers live stream via either Kayo Sports or Foxtel.

Kayo starts at $25 per month with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.