Prime Day Deal: Garmin's excellent running watch just hit lowest price ever

if you're looking to take your fitness tracking to the next level then this Garmin GPS running watch is perfect for you, especially with this discounted price.

Right now, you can get the Garmin Forerunner 735XT for just $169.99 at Amazon , down from the usual price of $229.99. That’s a saving of $60 on one of the most robust running watches on the market today. It’s available in either Black/Grey or Midnight/Frost Blue.

Save $60 on this fantastic running watch that can track data running, swimming, and cycling should you find yourself in an impromptu triathlon (it happens). The Garmin Forerunner 735XT has GPS, a pedometer, and heart rate monitor. You can use messaging and social media apps too. View Deal

The Garmin Forerunner 735XT isn’t quite a smartwatch or a fitness tracker. Instead it combines the best of both in its aim to be the ultimate tool for the triathletes of the world, as it tracks running, swimming, and cycling stats.

Sure, at this point the Garmin Forerunner 735XT is a few years old, but it still has all the features that you need in a quality fitness device including heart rate monitoring, water resistance, and an excellent battery life. Check out our Garmin Forerunner 735XT review to see our full thoughts.

The Garmin Forerunner 735XT is a fantastic running companion and frankly, it’s age is the only reason that it doesn’t quite sneak onto our best sports watches listings. Still, we think there’s a lot to love about this stylish smartwatch.

If you’re a serious fitness enthusiast then the Garmin Forerunner 735XT does everything you could ask for in a sport swatch: it looks great, it’s water resistant so you don’t have to worry about rain or sweat, and it tracks just about every fitness statistic you could ask for. Alongside the built-in heart monitor there’s also a GPS tracker for tracking your runs and bike rides, and pedometer for added accuracy when you’re out for a jog.

