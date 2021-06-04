Red Sox vs Yankees live streams: How to watch the rivalry this weekend

Red Sox vs Yankees start times, TV channels Friday: (possible rain delays) 7:05 p.m. ET / 4:05 p.m. PT / 12:05 a.m. BST on YES, NESN, MLB Network, BT Sport

Saturday: 7:15 p.m. ET / 4:15 p.m. PT / 12:15 a.m. BST on FOX, BT Sport

Sunday: 7:08 p.m. ET / 4:08 p.m. PT / 12:08 a.m. BST on ESPN, BT Sport

This weekend's Red Sox vs Yankees live streams see a surprising turn of affairs. The Bronx Bombers trail their eternal rivals, who weren't supposed to be a big threat this season. And both teams have a lot to earn from sweeping this trio of MLB live streams .

The Yankees may not be leading the pack, but they greet Boston after splitting four games against Tampa Bay, the division leaders. Boston, meanwhile, only took one of four games against the Astros. As for these games, the pitching matchups aren't much to write home about, a bunch of guys with losing records and/or ERA's above 3.25.

Therefore, we expect the Yankees will be relying on their lumber to awaken from slumber. Sure, Aaron Judge has been phenomenal, and the same can be said for Giancarlo Stanton when he's healthy, but Brett Garnder, Clint Frazier and Rougned Odor are batting under .200. Hopefully Miguel Andújar stays on his recent hot streak.

That said, Boston's been striking out a lot lately, while still managing about 5 runs per game.

The Sox are only 2 games behind Tampa, who the Yankees are only 4.5 games behind. So, if these three games go in one team's favor, it will likely mean a stretching of that small gap between them.

How to avoid Red Sox vs Yankees blackouts with a VPN

OK, somehow you're travelling right now, or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Red Sox vs Yankees. Live streams are still possible in your neck of the woods, with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Red Sox vs Yankees live streams in the US

In the U.S. the Red Sox vs Yankees live streams start at around 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The full breakdown is as follows:

Friday @ 7:05 p.m. ET on YES, NESN and the MLB Network

Saturday @ 7:15 p.m. ET on FOX

Sunday @ 7:08 p.m. ET on ESPN

Local blackouts may apply, so you might not be able to watch the MLB Network stream if you're in the YES or NESN region.

Sling TV's got all three games with the $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package (which has ESPN and FOX) and if you add on the $14 per month Sports Extra deal, you'll get the MLB Network.

Fubo's $75.99 per month Sports Plus package has ESPN, FOX, the MLB Network and NESN.

AT&T TV will make you pay $84.99 per month to get YES, NESN, ESPN, FOX and the MLB Network.

Of those, we recommend Sling TV or Fubo TV, two of the best streaming services. Want to watch YES? You need AT&T TV. Trying to work around regional limitations that may apply? Express VPN is a great way to skirt blackouts.

MLB.TV ($25 per month/$129 per year), is also streaming out of market games, but if you want more than just baseball, it's not a complete solution. T-Mobile customers get free MLB.TV, along with a free subscription to the sports site The Athletic.

Red Sox vs Yankees live streams in the UK

BT Sport has the rights to MLB action in the UK through 2022, including these games, which air live at around midnight BST. Those visiting the UK and striking out, while trying to use the service they pay for can check out Express VPN.

Alternatively, another bet is MLB.TV, also available in the UK. It's approximately £50 a month, with zero blackout rules.

Red Sox vs Yankees live streams in Canada

In Canada, you'll get some, but not all of the Red Sox vs Yankees live streams. TSN3 has Saturday and Sunday's games. We don't see the Friday game on TSN or SportsNet lineups.

If you're visiting Canada from abroad, you can use the streaming services you already pay for with a VPN, such as Express VPN.