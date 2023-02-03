Razer made a $280 gaming mouse — and it’s crazy light

First-person shooter fans, listen up: Razer has revealed a new super-light gaming mouse that mixes the classic DeathAdder shape with an H.R. Giger-esque exoskeleton.

Dubbed the Viper Mini Signature Edition (SE), this Razer mouse has a shell that’s covered in holes and makes use of a magnesium alloy chassis so that it weighs a mere 1.73 ounces; that’s significantly lighter than the “ultra-lightweight” Razer Viper Mini, which weighs in at 2.15 ounces. But unlike the latter mouse, the Viper Mini SE has some premium features which go some way to justify its hefty $280 / £279 / AU$449 price tag.

(Image credit: Razer)

For a start, there's a 30,000 DPI optical sensor and dedicated Razer HyperSpeed Wireless connectivity; those who prefer the reliability of cables can make use of the USB-C Speedflex charging cable.

There are five programmable buttons and third-generation Razer optical mouse switches good for 90 million clicks. Plus there’s a three-year warranty if the mouse breaks. That’s handy as the honeycomb nature of the super-lightweight mouse chassis means it could be prone to letting in dust and debris. And magnesium alloy isn’t the strongest material known to man, either.

(Image credit: Razer)

Another caveat is the Viper Mini SE is for right-handed gamers only, meaning so-called southpaws are left out in the cold. But there are other lightweight mice on the market, some being even lighter than the Viper Mini SE, so left-handed PC gamers need not despair.

To many, the Viper Mini SE could be expensive overkill in the PC peripheral world. But as higher refresh monitors become ever more commonplace, as well as a feature of the best gaming laptops, having a mouse with a high DPI and sensitivity could help take advantage of such speedy monitors and make for even more responsive gaming.

If you’re new to the world of PC gaming and the idea of spending nearly $300 on a gaming mouse leaves you in a spin, check out the mice our gaming editor Marshall Honorof recommends.