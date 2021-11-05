PS5 restock today at Walmart — time and how to get your console

Walmart has confirmed it will be holding an unprecedented third PS5 restock this week. The mega-retailer already took fresh orders of the in-demand machine on both Monday and Tuesday, but appears to have already built up enough inventory to drop once again.

The PS5 listing page on the retailer’s website has been updated with a notification that an online-only PS5 restock will be held today (Nov. 5) at 3 p.m. ET. Whether access to this drop will be exclusively for Walmart Plus members is currently unknown, but with Plus subscribers getting early access to Walmart Black Friday deals, this restock could end up being another perk for premium account holders.

Walmart PS5 restock (in stock at 3 p.m. ET)

PS5 PS5: $499 @ Walmart

The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes a PS5 DualSense controller. View Deal

Image Walmart Plus: 15-day free trial @ Walmart

Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year, it includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. Shoppers can also opt for a $12.95/month option. Walmart Plus comes with a free 15-day trial. View Deal

This will be Walmart’s third restock of the week, but hopeful shoppers are already bracing themselves for a potentially disastrous drop. That’s because Walmart’s last two PS5 restocks did not run smoothly at all. The first caused extreme screen flickering, and the second was a mess of technical issues, with many users unable to get past the CAPTCHA verification stage. Let’s hope the retailer has ironed out these kinks.

(Image credit: Walmart)

It's worth remembering that during a restock, Walmart releases stock every 10 to 15 minutes throughout the hour. So, if it shows up as sold out after a few seconds, refresh the page and check again as the restock will likely last throughout the hour. Walmart may require you to "press and hold" a buy button to ensure you're not a bot trying to buy up consoles — although this stage of the process caused serious headaches during the last Walmart PS5 restock.

If you’re unsuccessful during this latest Walmart PS5 restock, or it’s ultimately gated behind a Walmart Plus paywall, don’t give up hope. Now that Black Friday deals have arrived we’re expecting plenty of retailers to use the allure of a next-gen console restock to draw customers to their websites. So, keep our PS5 restock hub bookmarked and we’ll flag any updates the second we get them.

Walmart restock event — tips and tricks

The first thing you'll want to do is create a Walmart.com account if you don't already have one. Enter your address and credit card info so that in the event you score a console, you can quickly check out. You'll also want to know the correct landing pages for the PS5 at Walmart. (You'll find the links above).

Once the consoles are available at Walmart you'll have to act lightning-fast to secure a console and purchase it. However, it's worth noting that Walmart tends to release inventory every 10 to 15 minutes. So if you don't score a console on your first attempt, keep trying. Generally speaking, Walmart restocks have lasted from 1 hour to as long as 3 hours, so it pays to stick around and keep trying.

Many have reported that adding the PS5 to a shopping list has helped them score a PS5. To do this, sign into your Walmart account and go to the PS5 product page at Walmart. Click the "add to list" icon underneath the console's image. You'll then be prompted to create a name for your wish list.

The next time Walmart has PS5 restock, you should be able to add the console to your cart via your wish list (instead of going to the product page and waiting for it to show up in stock). Again, your mileage may vary with this tactic, but it's worked in the past.

PS5 tracker — stores to check