The best Memorial Day mattress sales for all types of sleepers

The holiday is in full swing and there are plenty of Memorial Day mattress sales to take advantage of. But with so many mattress deals to choose from, how do you know which mattress is the best pick for you.
Our sleep experts have slept on dozens of beds and picked out the best mattress for all types of sleepers. Now that they're all on sale, we're rounding up the best discounts on our favorite mattresses. Whether you're looking for the best budget mattress or our favorite mattress-in-a box — here are the deals you can get right now.
Best Memorial Day mattress sales
Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $798 now $499 + $399 of free gifts @ Nectar
Why we recommend it: The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is our number one mattress pick and offers tremendous value for the money. In our review, we found that it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Currently, the twin costs $499 (was $798), whereas the queen costs $799 (was $1,198). Plus, you get freebies like pillows, sheet set, and a mattress protector ($399 value) with any mattress purchase.
Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: was $730 now $469 @ Cocoon by Sealy
Why we recommend it: If you tend to sweat overnight, this is the mattress for you. While many mattresses claim to wick away heat, in our review we found that the Cocoon Chill does the best job of actually keeping you cool overnight. We also love the mattress' ability to reduce motion transfer, so you won't notice when your partner gets up from bed in the middle of the night. As part of its current sale — the twin size is down to just $469 (was $730), whereas the queen is on sale for $699 (was $1,080). Plus, you get free pillows and a sheet set with your mattress purchase.
Saatva: $225 off orders of $1,000 or more @ Saatva
Why we recommend it: The Saatva Classic is a luxury mattress without the sticker shock. In our review, we found it to be the most comfortable mattress we've tested. It's also highly customizable: You can get it in soft, medium, or firm versions. You can even choose the mattress' height (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Bonus points to Saatva for offering free white glove delivery to the room of your choice. Currently, Saatva is taking $225 off orders of $1,000 or more. After discount, the twin XL costs $824 (was $1,049), whereas the queen costs $1,274 (was $1,499).
Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: was $450 now $382 @ T&N
Why we recommend it: Tuft & Needle's Original Mattress is perfect for anyone who needs a new mattress, but can't afford to spend too much. In our review, we found it has a soft, plushy feel, but it's also designed to provide good pressure relief, whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper, or sleep on your back. It's also great for couples, because its adaptive foam will keep you stable even if your partner rolls around overnight. After discount, you can get the T&N Original Mattress (twin) for $382 (was $450), whereas the queen size is $590 (was $695).
Avocado Green Mattress: was $999 now $899 @ Avocado
Why we recommend it: Avocado's mattresses are all made from non-toxic, organic materials. While many mattress companies offer at least one organic mattress, Avocado is our favorite. The high-quality hybrid mattress offers a luxurious, gentle-but-firm sleeping experience and we like that it doesn't get too hot. As part of its Memorial Day mattress deal — you can use coupon code "HONOR" to take $100 off the Avocado Green Mattress. After discount, the twin costs $899 (was $999), whereas the queen costs $1,399 (was $1,499).
Allswell Mattress: was $375 now $300 @ Allswell
Why we recommend it: The Allswell Mattress is a hybrid mattress made from memory foam and individually wrapped coils. Simply put, it's our favorite budget hybrid mattress and delivers comfort at a very affordable price. Use coupon "MEMDAY" to take 20% off all mattresses. After discount, you can get the Allswell Mattress (queen) for just $300, which is one of the best Memorial Day mattress sales we've ever seen.
Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress: was $1,099 now $999 @ Helix
Why we recommend it: We gave the Helix Midnight mattress a thumbs up in in depth review. In fact, both our reviewers were comfortable from the first night and found the mattress to be genuinely supportive. It’s plush to the touch, but firm with deep pressure relief. Helix has a variety of coupons based on your total purchase amount: "MEMORIALDAY100" ($100 off $600); "MEMORIALDAY150" ($150 off $1,250); or "MEMORIALDAY200" ($200 off $1,750). All deals come with two free pillows.
Shop today's best Memorial Day mattress sales
