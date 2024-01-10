OpenAI's GPT store is set to launch this week — here's what to expect

The next significant product launch from OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, is set to launch this week. The "app store for AI" will allow users to create custom versions of the popular chatbot using their own data and systems.



In an email sent to people who’ve signed up as builders, OpenAI said its custom GPT store is set to launch sometime this week. The company originally planned to launch the store back in November but was delayed for a review of systems.

GPTs combine specific user-submitted knowledge and instructions to create more curated versions of the AI chatbot.

How GPTs work

OpenAI already created a set of its own GPTs including Game Time (to explain board games) and Laundry Buddy (a laundry and strain-removal guru), however the AI company anticipated that the most exciting GPTs will be the ones that originate from its global community.

Paid-up users will be able to start promoting their GPTs after they’ve verified their builder profiles and updated their GPT’s privacy settings.

Unless OpenAI plans to alter the course it charted, users should also be able to earn an income from their GPTs depending on their chatbot’s popularity.

A first look at the GPT store?

is the gpt store here really ?? pic.twitter.com/tbmiGIWSPIJanuary 9, 2024 See more

One X user claims to have briefly spotted the GPT store online before it was quickly taken down by OpenAI. The screenshot above seems plausible, featuring a curated section of the top GPTs of the week followed by a trending section.

Regardless of its veracity, it was enough to get a discussion flowing on Reddit .

“The whole appeal of ChatGPT is that it's a superintelligent oracle that can answer any question in a single interface. It's a huge regression to have to search for tools to do a job,” argued one Redditor.

However, another countered that before they created their custom GPT, they were spending lots of time in a discussion with the more general ChatGPT to get the specific results they were looking for.

Happy GPT Store launch week, what are you building / launching this week? 🧵👇🏻January 8, 2024 See more

Logan Kilpatrick from OpenAI’s Developer Relations team asked users which GPTs they were building ahead of the launch.

On X people responded saying they’re working on GPTs that can create playlists, create art based on the weather, and another that can simulate debates with historical figures.