OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 specs just leaked — here's what you'll get

Purported specs for OnePlus' two next budget phones — the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 — have just leaked, courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known as @OnLeaks.

Hemmerstoffer posted the devices' most pertinent specs on the social media site Voice. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G will reportedly have a 6.49-inch full-HD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate (panel technology unclear), a Snapdragon 690 system-on-chip, 6GB of memory, 128GB of storage and a 4,300-mAh battery pack.

The N10 5G's rear camera may comprise four lenses, packaging a 64MP primary optic with an 8MP ultrawide and two 2MP sensors. Hemmerstoffer doesn't delineate what these sensors will be used for, but given OnePlus' recent releases, it's reasonable to expect they serve macro and depth-sensing purposes.

Thus, the Nord N10 5G slots into the OnePlus lineup below the OnePlus Nord released outside North America earlier this year, but above the following phone — the OnePlus Nord N100.

Whereas the Nord N10 5G will, as the name suggests, be a 5G phone, the Nord N100 will be LTE-only by the looks of it. This handset is supposedly powered by a Snapdragon 460 chipset mated to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The screen is imperceptibly larger than that in the Nord N10 5G, meausring 6.52 inches from corner-to-corner, though it's said to be built on LCD technology (rather than OLED) and pack an HD resolution. No high-refresh rate capability is listed, and the battery is rumored to be sized at 5,000 mAh.

As for the Nord N100's camera, Hemmerstoffer suggests we'll get a triple-lens stack, combining a 13MP primary shooter again with dual 2MP optics, this time listed as serving macro and bokeh purposes.

Hemmerstoffer says both of these phones will be revealed October 26, which is of course right around the corner. Neither of them appear to quite function as replacements for the original Nord, which was more powerful and shared more in common with flagship OnePlus handsets, like the recently-released 8T.

While we still don't have any word on pricing, both the Nord N10 5G and N100 should allow OnePlus to push further into the mid-range and low end of the mobile business, an area that the company has only begun to dip its toes in. Hopefully, they're also serve as Nord's introduction to the North American market, as OnePlus doesn't appear to be interested in expanding the existing Nord's availability west of the Atlantic.