NFL Draft 2021 live stream: How to watch all seven rounds online

NFL Draft 2021 live stream: Date, start time The NFL Draft 2021 live stream will begin with the 1st round at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, April 29. That will be followed by the 2nd & 3rd rounds on Friday, April 30 at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT and will conclude with rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday, May 1 at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT. It will air on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network.

The NFL Draft 2021 live stream will showcase college football’s biggest names as they find out where they'll make their NFL dreams come true. Will Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence be the first off the board? How many quarterbacks will be taken in the first five picks? These questions and more will be answered in the NFL Draft 2021 live stream.

Jacksonville taking Lawrence with the first pick in the draft is thought of as a lock, with two other QB’s immediately following. BYU’s Zach Wilson is expected to go to the New York Jets second overall and then either Alabama’s Mac Jones or Ohio State’s Justin Fields will be selected by the San Francisco 49ers. Florida’s Kyle Pitts will likely be the first non-quarterback off the board. He could go to the Atlanta Falcons at four, but there are reports the Falcons are listening to trade offers for their fourth overall pick.

The best streaming devices

The 63 best Netflix shows and TV series

The Philadelphia Eagles have the most draft picks this year with 11, while the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars all hold 10 selections. The Seattle Seahawks have just three picks to make, the fewest in the NFL.

Like just about everything last year, the NFL held a draft remotely in 2020, with league commissioner Roger Goodell announcing picks from his basement.

Though the 2021 draft will have remote aspects to it, it will feature more of the “old'' normal. The NFL Draft 2021 live stream will be held across different parts of Cleveland, Ohio including FirstEnergy Stadium — the home of the Browns — and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Goodell revealed last week he has been fully vaccinated and will be allowed to hug draftees in attendance, as part of the usual tradition.

You'll be able to follow it all via an NFL Draft 2021 live stream, so read on to find out where you'll find one.

How to watch an NFL Draft 2021 live stream with a VPN

Don't worry if you're out of the country, because you can keep using the streaming services you already pay for to watch an NFL Draft 2021 live stream anywhere in the world. With the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch all three days of the draft, without being thwarted by geo-fenced restrictions.

Our pick for the best VPN is ExpressVPN. Not only does it deliver fast internet speeds, but it's also incredibly simply to use. It also works on practically any device, from iOS and Android to streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV and game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is a top choice for anyone who wants to watch the NFL Draft 2021 online. It's got a solid mix of safety, speed and ease-of-use. Plus, you get 3 months free if you sign up for a year, and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

How to watch an NFL Draft 2021 live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Folks in America have a pretty good shot of watching the NFL Draft 2021 live stream on the channel of their choice — or at least one that doesn't cost much to get.

Since the NFL Draft 2021 is on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network, it's available on almost every service, including Sling TV , YouTube TV, Philo, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV and Fubo TV. Sling gives you a couple of options for catching the NFL Draft 2021 live stream: if you sign up to Sling Orange, you can watch the Draft on ESPN, whereas if you go for Sling Blue you can tune in to the NFL Network's coverage. Both cost $35 a month, or you can get them together for $50 a month.

Fubo is our other recommendation here because, well, you care enough about sports that you want to watch the NFL Draft, and Fubo is made for sports fans. It's got a 1-week free trial right now.

Sling TV: ESPN is on Sling Orange, one of the service's three packages, which also includes the Disney Channel, ESPN2 and ESPN3. NFL Network is on Sling Blue.View Deal

If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN, as well as other top networks including Bravo, FX, MTV and USA.View Deal

If you're OK with ABC's coverage (which may not be as in depth as the NFL Network's), you can also watch the draft for free on your ABC channel with Locast, a not-for-profit that has apps for Amazon Fire, Android, iOS, Roku and Apple TV.

How can I watch the NFL Draft 2021 online in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For once, the UK gets an early draft start time, with Round 5 starting at 5 p.m. rather than midnight or later. Sky Sports, which can be acquired with a Now TV day pass, has the coverage.

How to watch the NFL Draft 2021 online in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians have multiple options for how to watch the NFL Draft 2021 live stream online. The top pick, we'd say, is TSN, which is available via TSN.ca and the TSN app. Saturday's Round 4-7 coverage (from ESPN) will be on TSN.ca as well as via the TSN app.

ABC affiliates in Canada will also broadcast the draft, and Canadians with the NFL Network can also watch there.