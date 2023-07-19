New Zealand vs Norway live stream: How to watch Women’s World Cup 2023 game online

The New Zealand vs Norway live stream will kick off the Women’s World Cup 2023 — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

New Zealand vs Norway live stream, date, time, channels New Zealand vs Norway live stream takes place Thursday, July 20.

► Time 8 a.m. BST / 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on BBC via BBC iPlayer

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

New Zealand, who are jointly hosting the tournament with Australia, will get the World Cup 2023 underway at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The Football Ferns come into the competition following a string of disappointing results this year, including heavy defeats at the hands of the United States, Portugal and Nigeria. However, a 2-0 win over Vietnam in a warmup game earlier this month did show some sparks of quality with well-taken goals from CJ Bott and Jacqui Hand.

Norway’s recent form has also been fairly patchy, but the side can look at a win over the Netherlands and solid draws against England and France to give them comfort ahead of their tournament opener. Norway last won the Women’s World Cup in 1995, after having been runners-up in 1991. The Gresshoppene more recently reached the quarter-finals in 2019. They will hope to at least match that performance this year and will be among the favorites to advance from Group A.

The eyes of the soccer world will be on the Women’s World Cup 2023 for the next month, and you won’t want to miss this vital opening game. The New Zealand vs Norway live stream marks the start of a whole month of non-stop soccer action, and below we’ve got all the details you need to watch it online from anywhere.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a single moment of the tournament by checking out our how to watch Women’s World Cup 2023 live streams hub which has all the details you need to stream every single match.

How to watch New Zealand vs Norway anywhere

New Zealand vs Norway live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

New Zealand vs Norway live streams by country

How to watch the New Zealand vs Norway live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a New Zealand vs Norway live stream on FOX and the FOX website with a valid login, if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match. FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling). Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock, but you will need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month) in order to watch.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the New Zealand vs Norway live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. Plus, World Cup fans can stream the entire tournament on FS1 and FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling).

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got FOX and FS1, a a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and ESPN.

How to watch the New Zealand vs Norway live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the New Zealand vs Norway live stream on TSN, the home of Women's World Cup 2023 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $19 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at around $16 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN , but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a New Zealand vs Norway live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the New Zealand vs Norway live stream in the UK

In the U.K. the New Zealand vs Norway live stream will be available to watch for free on the BBC, or you can stream online via BBC iPlayer. You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a New Zealand vs Norway live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the New Zealand vs Norway live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the Women's World Cup 2023 for free on Channel 7, including the New Zealand vs Norway live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using the 7Plus streaming platform

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on 7Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is our top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the New Zealand vs Norway live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the New Zealand vs Norway live stream via Prime on Sky Go. You'll need to create an account, but otherwise, this streaming service is completely free to locals.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the Women's World Cup 2023 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Women's World Cup 2023 Group A table

