Michigan vs Penn State live stream: How to watch online, start time, odds

It's been an embarrassing couple of weeks for Michigan off the field but all signs (too soon?) are pointing to a third straight Big Ten championship and playoff football. However, with Penn State in need of a win and the sign-stealing controversy being exactly the kind of thing that can bind a team together or knock it off course, could there be an upset on the cards at Happy Valley?

Michigan vs Penn State is live on Fox in the U.S.. Don't worry if you're away — you can watch Michigan vs Penn State from anywhere with a VPN.

Michigan vs Penn State live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Michigan vs Penn State live stream takes place on Saturday, Nov. 11.

► Time — 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. GMT / 4 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 12)

• U.S. — Fox (via Sling TV/Fubo)

Drew Allar exploded into life last week with his best game of the season, throwing for four touchdowns and 240 yards as Penn State destroyed Maryland to the tune of 51-15. It's the sort of display the Nittany Lions' faithful have been waiting for, and with only two more regular-season games to come after the Michigan clash, he may be peaking at the right time.

But putting one of the weakest teams in the East Division to the sword is one thing. James Franklin needs his men to step up to the champions-in-waiting, who have gone undefeated through the first 10 weeks of the campaign.

Roman Wilson had a monster day in the Wolverines' 41-13 thrashing of Purdue, putting up 143 receiving yards. Ominously, Jim Harbaugh's men achieved that margin of victory without J.J. McCarthy, one of the top-ranked college football centers in the country, notching a single TD. The 335 passing yards he put up sure came in handy though.

Right now DraftKings has Michigan as the favorite with -4.5 points, so it could be anybody's game.

You’ll need to watch a Michigan vs Penn State live stream to see how the game plays out, and we’ve got all the details you need down below.

How to watch Michigan vs Penn State live stream from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Michigan vs Penn State like you normally would, there's still a way you can see the game. Using a VPN makes it appear as if you're surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream college football from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Michigan vs Penn State live streams by country

How to watch Michigan vs Penn State live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., Michigan vs Penn State is going to be broadcast on Fox, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $45 per month and comes with Fox and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including Fox, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

The Sling TV Blue plan starts at $45/month and streams your local Fox channel. Right now, new subscribers can get a 50% discount on their first month!

Fubo has all of the major networks, including Fox. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Can you watch Michigan vs Penn State live streams in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Michigan vs Penn State live stream in the U.K. That's because college football as a whole has almost entirely disappeared from TV.

Anybody visiting the U.K. from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

Can you watch Michigan vs Penn State live streams in Australia?

Unfortunately, there's no Michigan vs Penn State live stream for college football fans in Australia to tap into. That's because the game hasn't been picked for TV or streaming.

Any would-be viewers currently visiting Australia from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

As it stands, live college football rights are split between ESPN and Fox Sports in Australia, with live streaming available via Foxtel and Kayo Sports.