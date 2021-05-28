Man City vs. Chelsea live stream: Watch the Champions League final

Man City vs. Chelsea start time and channels The Champions League final gets underway at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT on Saturday (May 29). CBS will carry the Man City vs. Chelsea match in the U.S., while Paramount Plus will pick up the live stream. UK viewers can watch on BT Sport.

The The Man City vs. Chelsea live stream is years in the making for Manchester City, which has had its sights set on the UEFA Champions League title. On Saturday (May 29), it finds itself in its first-ever Champions League final, with an old familiar face standing in their way.

That would be Chelsea, which already has the 2012 Champions League title to its name. And while the Blues enter this year's title match as underdogs, they can point to the fact they've already beaten Man City in two of the three matches the teams have played (once in the Premier League and again in the FA Cup semifinal).

Still, it's Man City, the champs of England, who are the favorites in this Champions League final. They figure to get contributions from a galaxy of stars including Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and İlkay Gundogan. Chelsea counters with star players of its own — including the U.S.'s Christian Pulisic — though some imports like Timo Werner have struggled to score.

At any rate, the Man City vs. Chelsea Champions League final is not one to miss. We can tell you where to find a a live stream of the match as well as offer tips for using a VPN to watch the match if it's not available in your area.

How to use a VPN to watch Man City vs. Chelsea

If there's no Man City vs. Chelsea live stream where you are, you can still catch the Champions League final. A virtual private network, or VPN, lets you disguise your location, making it seem like you're surfing the web from anywhere in the world. That gives you access to streams that may otherwise be geolocked.

We've tested many different options, and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.

Man City vs. Chelsea live streams in the U.S.

Getting the Man City vs. Chelsea match in the U.S. is as easily as tuning into CBS, which will carry the broadcast on Saturday. With nothing more than one of the best TV antennas, you can watch the Champions League final on a TV screen.

Of course, if you want to live stream the match on a mobile device, you can always turn to Paramount Plus, CBS's streaming service. It costs $5.99 a month and carries all Champions League coverage, as well as live TV from CBS. (In June, the price of Paramount Plus drops to $4.99/month, but the live TV feature is going away unless you opt for a more premium tier.)

Fubo.TV is another streaming service that includes CBS among its channels. It's more expensive than Paramount Plus at $65 a month, but it offers far more channels in its package.

Man City vs. Chelsea live streams in the UK

BT Sport 1 carries the Champions League final, with coverage starting at 6 p.m. BST. The Man City vs. Chelsea match itself doesn't kick off until 8 p.m.

You can get BT Sport through BT as well as an add-on to Sky. BT Sport subscribers are able to stream Man City vs. Chelsea on the BT Sport website or by using the channel's dedicated app (Android, iOS). A monthly BT Sport pass will cost you £25.

Man City vs. Chelsea live streams in Canada

As with the rest of the Champions League this season, DAZN streams the final between Man City vs. Chelsea. The subscription service offers a one-month free trial to lure users. After that, it's $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for DAZN.

Man City vs. Chelsea live streams in other countries

Here's where you can find the Man City vs. Chelsea match in other parts of the world.

Australia : Optus Sport

: Optus Sport Brazil: GUIGO, TNT Brasil, TNT Go, Estádio TNT Sports

GUIGO, TNT Brasil, TNT Go, Estádio TNT Sports Germany: Blue Sport, Sky Ticket, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD, DAZN

Blue Sport, Sky Ticket, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD, DAZN India: SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV

Vidio, SCTV Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, Virgin Media Two, Virgin TV Go, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1

BBC Radio 5 Live, Virgin Media Two, Virgin TV Go, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1 Israel: 5Sport

5Sport Italy: Canale 5, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Canale 5, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV Mexico: Fox Sports Cono Norte, ESPN Norte, Fox Sports App, ESPN2 Norte, Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte, ESPN Play Norte

Fox Sports Cono Norte, ESPN Norte, Fox Sports App, ESPN2 Norte, Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte, ESPN Play Norte New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand Puerto Rico: SportsMax 2, SportsMax App

SportsMax 2, SportsMax App South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1

For other Man City vs. Chelsea live streams, visit LiveSoccerTV.com.