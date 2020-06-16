Man City vs Arsenal live streams online: Start time, how to watch Premier League return

Man City vs Arsenal start time and TV channels Man City vs Arsenal starts at 3:15 p.m. Eastern (8:15 p.m. local BST time), and airs on NBCSN, Telemundo and Universo.

We are a day away from Man City vs Arsenal live streams! Not only is this highly anticipated game going to be fun because the game, broadcast from Etihad Stadium, has massive implications for the league championship.

Eyes are on the coaching matchup, as Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta (who had contracted Covid-19 in Match) is returning to challenge his former boss, Man City coach Pep Guardiola.

The best streaming devices in 2020

Everything to know about the Stimulus check

Man City's boosted by the returning Leroy Sane, the wingman and midfielder whose presence has been duly missed. We'll see if he (possibly) ends his time with the team on a high note, as it's rumored he could be going to Bayern Munich.

While Man City is favored to win, Arteta's experience with Man City's team and players, as well as Guardiola's tactics may help his team provide an upset.

The only thing it's missing, of course, will be fans, as this will be an empty arena show. We're curious to see how the Prem presents this game, as they may choose to pipe in fake crowd noises, or go with the more honest (though a tad creepy) emptiness of the setting.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Man City vs Arsenal live streams, even if you're far from home:

How can I use a VPN to watch Man City vs Arsenal?

Some folks, I wager, are away from home and trying to do their best to make things as "normal" as possible. When it comes to watching Man City vs Arsenal and the other Premier League games, those folks don't need to be curtailed by georestrictions that might stop them from using their service of choice. If you've got a a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home country, letting you access the same streaming services, even if you're in another region.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

ExpressVPN : We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How can I watch Man City vs Arsenal live in the US?

NBC holds the U.S. rights for Premier League, and that means the games are split across a multitude of NBC-owned channels and services. Man City vs Arsenal live streams, however, will be on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), Telemundo and Universo. If you've cut the cord, you could also check out the Premier League Pass ($9.99).

Fortunately, NBCSN is on one of the best streaming services, plus other top picks:

Sling TV : Some good news NBCSN (and NBC in select markets) are a part of Sling TV's Sling Blue package. It packs 45 other networks, including TBS and Food Network.View Deal

Fubo.TV : The sports-centric Fubo.TV service includes NBCSN in its $55 monthly package, and a cloud DVR feature lets you record matches to watch whenever you want. Fubo also includes NBC.View Deal

Hulu + Live TV : NBCSN is among the 60-plus channels included as part of the $45-a-month Hulu service. There's a cloud DVR feature for recording matches as well. Hulu with Live TV also includes NBC.View Deal

How can I watch Man City vs Arsenal live in the UK?

Man City vs Arsenal starts at 8:15 p.m. local BST time in the UK, and airs on Sky Sports. That means it will be on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. You can also stream it on SKY GO Extra. If you don't have Sky, you can get the games through Now TV's day and month passes, which start at £9.99.

Keep Tom's Guide bookmarked to figure out where the rest of the Premier League season live streams will air. Remaining games will be split between Amazon Prime, BT and the BBC.

How can I watch Man City vs Arsenal live in Canada?

Canadians get an easy go finding and watching Man City vs Arsenal and the rest of the Prem. DAZN is the exclusive home for Canada's Premier League live streams.

This is great news for Canadians because new members have a whole a 1-month free trial of DAZN from its 1-month free trial which will get you through more than half of the remaining Premier League live streams this season. It costs $20 per month thereafter. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians travelling and wanting to take advantage of this offer should check out a VPN to make their systems appear as if they're back home.