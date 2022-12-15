MacBook Air 15-inch just tipped for Spring 2023

Spring next year could see the launch of a 15.5-inch MacBook Air, likely with an Apple M2 chip, offering Mac fans a larger version of the critically acclaimed MacBook Air M2.

That’s according to display analyst Ross Young (opens in new tab), who claims that panel production for a 15.5-inch MacBook Air will start in the first quarter of 2023, and thus Young assumes a spring launch is in the cards.

Young is reasonably accurate when it comes to such information, and a 15.5-inch MacBook Air makes a good bit of sense. That’s because the Dell XPS comes in 13-inch and 15-inch versions, as does the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, with its 13.5-inch and 15-inch models.

Dell's larger XPS tends to fit in more powerful specs, while Microsoft Surface Laptops keep the same specs but add in a larger screen. Both have their places in the laptop world, and a MacBook Air M2 with a larger screen is likely to have its place in the Mac line up.

While I find the MacBook Air M2’s 13.6-inch display is excellent, even with the notch, a larger screen would be welcome to many users. If Apple could deliver the power of the current Air and offer a larger screen without cranking up the weight by a significant amount, it could have another excellent and relatively affordable MacBook on its hands.

Furthermore, with a larger chassis, this rumored MacBook Air could sport a larger battery, which could result in even longer battery life. The current Air M2 lasted for 14 hours and 6 minutes in the Tom's Guide battery test, so we see longer endurance from the 15.5-inch model.

And while I love the current MacBook Air’s screen, there are times when I have to lean into the display to peer at small details on a webpage. A larger display could be the antidote to this, yet also not radically change the MacBook Air’s core design.

My only concern would be the price, The iPhone 14 Plus is $100 more than the standard iPhone 14, so if Young’s MacBook predictions come to fruition, I’d hope a 15-inch MacBook Air is only $100 to $150 more expensive than the current model.

We'll likely find out more come Spring 2023. But if you need a great laptop now, checkout these MacBook deals and our list of the best laptops you can buy right now.