Lopez vs Gonzalez live stream: How to watch boxing online, fight card, start time odds

Luis Alberto Lopez vs Joet Gonzalez represents the former's second defence of his IBF world featherweight title and promises to be another big boxing night in the proud fighting state of Texas. The Mexican title holder defends his strap on Mexican Independence Day weekend and will be desperate to retain his gold with big fights further down the line for the victor, but Gonzalez is a wily operator with past world title fight experience.

Lopez vs Gonzalez live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Date: Friday (September 15)

► Venue: American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas

► Time: (est. ringwalks) 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. BST (Sep. 16) / 2 p.m. AEST (Sep. 16)

► U.S.: ESPN via SlingTV and ESPN Plus

► U.K.: Watch on Sky Sports

Just four years ago, Luis Alberto Lopez lost a unanimous decision to Ruben Villa for a minor featherweight strap, the second defeat of his career. Far from moping, el Venado (the Deer) redoubled his efforts and is now sitting pretty as the IBF world champion at the same weight.

The 29-year-old comprehensively beat Josh Warrington in the Leeds fighter's backyard last December, then defended his crown at the first attempt in Belfast against Northern Irishman Michael Conlon, stopping the bout in the fifth round. Now Lopez is bringing the belts to Texas in a sort of homecoming and is looking for a 12th straight win.

This will be Joet Gonzalez's third world title shot and the American acquitted himself well against elite fighters Shakur Stevenson and Emanuel Navarrete but losing unanimous decisions to both. The 30-year-old's only other defeat came against the excellent Isaac Dogboe, in July 2022, on a split decision but a confidence-boosting win against Enrique Vivas in April has set him up for another crack at gold.

Gonzalez throws his punches in bunches and loves to come forward. He also has a significant reach advantage over his Mexican opponent. Lopez, though, is canny will look to slip and slide, then pick off his bigger opponent as the favorite.

Boxing fans in the U.S. can catch the IBF world featherweight title fight live stream between Luis Alberto Lopez and Joet Gonzalez on ESPN or ESPN Plus.

Sky Sports broadcasts the Luis Alberto Lopez vs Joet Gonzalez live stream in the U.K. The fight will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Unfortunately, fight fans in Canada won't currently be able to watch the Luis Alberto Lopez vs Joet Gonzalez bout live as no broadcaster has yet picked up the contest.

We don't yet know who has the broadcast rights for the world title fight between Luis Alberto Lopez and Joet Gonzalez Down Under.

Previous big fights have often been shown on Kayo Sports Main Event, so keep any eye out on their website for their latest upcoming events in case it gets added late to their the outlet's schedule. Fox Sports have also been known to broadcast live boxing, so it's worth checking out Foxtel Now streaming service in case a deal is done for the fight there.

Luis Allberto Lopez vs Joet Gonzalez tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Luis Alberto Lopez Joet Gonzalez Nationality Mexican American Date of birth August 21, 1993 October 12, 1993 Height 5' 4" 5' 6'' Reach 66.5" 70" Total fights 30 29 Record 28-2 (16 KOs) 26-3 (15 KOs)

Lopez vs Gonzalez Fight card

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez, 12 rounds, for Lopez’s IBF featherweight title

Xander Zayas vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr., 10 rounds, junior middleweights

Emiliano Vargas vs. Alejandro Guardado, 6 rounds, lightweights

Omar Aguilar vs. Julio Luna, 8 rounds, welterweights

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Antonio Moran, 10 rounds, lightweights

Robson Conceicao vs. Humberto Gallindo, 8 rounds, junior lightweights

Ruben Villa vs. Brandon Valdes, 8 rounds, featherweights

Tiger Johnson vs. Ricardo Quiroz, 8 rounds, junior welterweights

John Rincon vs. Bryan Rodriguez Rivera, 6 rounds, welterweights

Cayden Griffiths vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior welterweights

Lopez vs Gonzalez odds

DraftKings has the odds overwhelmingly in favor of Lopez (-900) to the underdog Gonzalez (+500).