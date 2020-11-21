Liverpool vs. Leicester live stream: Watch the battle for first in the Premier League

Liverpool vs. Leicester start time and channels The Liverpool vs. Leicester match starts at 2:15 p.m. EST/11:15 a.m. PST on Sunday, Nov. 22. NBCSN carries the match in the U.S., while U.K. viewers will be able to watch on Sky Sports.

The Liverpool vs. Leicester live stream find the latte at the top of the Premier League for the first time since winning the title in the 2015-16 season. Liverpool hope to knock the Foxes off the top, as the defending champions look to retain their title in the current Premier League campaign. So there's plenty at stake in this weekend's Liverpool vs. Leicester match.

Should Leicester win, it will be the first time the Foxes have triumphed at Anfield since 2000. Despite being at home, Liverpool has its work cut out for it — the Reds have a lot of injuries particularly in the defense, and top scoring threat Mohamed Salah will also miss the Liverpool vs. Leicester match after testing positive for coronavirus. Meanwhile, Leicester striker Jamie Vardy always seems to be up for games against England's top clubs.

All eyes will be on the Leicester-Liverpool match this Sunday, and if you'd like to join them, here's where you can find a live stream of the action.

How to use a VPN to watch Liverpool vs. Leicester

If you're unable to find a Liverpool vs. Leicester live stream in your area, a virtual private network, or VPN, can help out. With a VPN, you can make it seem as if you're surfing the web from any location in the world, which gives you access to live streams that might not otherwise be available in your area.

We've tested many different options, and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. Based on our testing, ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

Liverpool vs. Leicester live streams in the U.S.

U.S. viewers can tune into NBCSN to watch the Liverpool vs. Leicester match on Sunday, Nov. 22, with the action kicking off at 2:15 p.m. EST/11:15 a.m. PST. NBCSN live streams its broadcasts on the NBC Sports website, while mobile users can watch on the NBC Sports app (Android, iOS). Both the website and the app require you to sign in with you cable or satellite TV provider, so that's not an option for cord cutters.

You can pick up NBCSN through a streaming TV subscription service. Sling TV is the cheapest option at $30 a month for the Sling Blue package of channels (which includes NBCSN). For more channels, you can turn to Fubo.TV, which costs $59.99 a month.

Liverpool vs. Leicester live streams in the U.K.

U.K. viewers should tune into Sky Sports for Liverpool vs. Leicester. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. GMT.

To watch games on Sky, you can either sign up for a Sky Sports package or get a £9.99 day pass through Now TV.

Liverpool vs. Leicester streams in Canada

To watch any Premier League match in Canada, turn to DAZN, which will be streaming Liverpool vs. Leicester. You can sign up for the service and get a 1-month free trial. After that, it's $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for DAZN.

Liverpool vs. Leicester streams in other regions

Here's a sampling of where you can stream Liverpool vs. Leicester in other parts of the world

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Brazil: DAZN

DAZN Germany: Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Go

Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Go Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola TV, Mola TV App

mola.tv, Mola TV, Mola TV App Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio, SKY GO Extra

Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio, SKY GO Extra Israel: Sport 1, Sport 2

Sport 1, Sport 2 Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD New Zealand: Spark Sport

Spark Sport Puerto Rico: RUSH

For more regions that are streaming Liverpool vs. Leicester, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.