Facebook was down for some — live updates on outage
How will I see my family's photos?
It appears that Facebook was experiencing an issue, as users went to Down Detector to report that they were unable to use the social network.
We covered the short outage live and worked to determine the cause. We looked for official comments from Facebook and Meta, its parent company, but it ended before any comment was needed.
LIVE UPDATES
Just a quick one
Based on the reports, it seems this one is over already. While it spiked to around 1,000 people hitting Down Detector to report the outage, it quickly dropped into the 100 range, indicating that Facebook fixed the problem.
It's working for me
For whatever it's worth, it never went down for me, though enough users seem to have reported that something was wrong.
Profiles not showing up
Some users on Down Detector are saying their profiles and other pages are not showing up for them. This seems to be the main issue popping up on Facebook as the outage develops. Again, we'll keep checking around to figure out what is happening, when the outage will be resolved and offering alternatives in the meantime.
Possible Facebook outage begins
The outage reports on Down Detector quickly surged from the baseline to more than 1,200 in a matter of minutes, providing a clear indication that a large number of Facebook users are unable to use their favorite social network.