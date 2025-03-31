ChatGPT is down — live updates on major outage

Refresh

OpenAI working on a fix (Image credit: OpenAI) OpenAI updated its status page again, acknowledging that users are experiencing issues and saying it's working on a mitigation. "We have identified that users are experiencing elevated errors for the impacted services. We are working on implementing a mitigation," reads the company's latest update. This could be another quick outage for ChatGPT, which would be great for those relying on it to complete their work.

Could the Ghibli hype be to blame? (Image credit: ChatGPT / @RanIarovich) Many people on the internet are talking about ChatGPT today with the rise of 4o's image generator turning everything into Studio Ghibli images (at least if left to its own devices. Perhaps all the people wanting to turn their photos into Studio Ghibli drawings are causing a spike in users for whom OpenAI wasn't prepared? Or maybe it's just a coincidence. Either way, we'll keep an eye on the outage and bring you all the latest live reports so you can get back to using your favorite AI chatbot ASAP.

OpenAI status page acknowledges issues (Image credit: OpenAI) OpenAI posted on its status page about the ChatGPT issues. It said "We are investigating the issue for the listed services." The company acknowledged that users might see "Degraded performance" using ChatGPT, which seems to be the most common reports we're seeing. Again, I will note that ChatGPT is working fine for me, so your milage may vary.

ChatGPT alternatives (Image credit: Shutterstock) If ChatGPT isn't fully working for you yet, you may wonder what to use instead. Luckily, we have a list here of the best ChatGPT alternatives. Give it a read and get the answers you seek from alternative chatbots (none of which are showing as down on Downdetector, so you should be good to go).

The reports are coming in... (Image credit: Down Detector) As you can see from the DownDetector graph pictured above, reports spiked early and reached nearly 1,200 reports before falling back down again to around 1,000. It's been up and down, but there's no doubt something is off with ChatGPT. DownDetector relies on user-generated reports of outages and typically sees strong spikes right into an outage as devoted users of any service provide their reports. Many reporters cite that ChatGPT isn't working, regardless of platform, though mobile seems to be the more significant issue, as that's where I could not connect.