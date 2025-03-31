ChatGPT is down — live updates on major outage
ChatGPT is having issues for users all around the world
ChatGPT has gone down with a significant outage for users worldwide, with users jumping on Downdetector to report issues with one of the best AI chatbots.
Tom's Guide couldn't verify the outage with the desktop version of ChatGPT, as it's currently working fine for us. Meanwhile, the app's status page shows the platform is "currently experiencing issues," so even though it's working for some, others are dealing with major problems.
Latest updates
OpenAI working on a fix
OpenAI updated its status page again, acknowledging that users are experiencing issues and saying it's working on a mitigation.
"We have identified that users are experiencing elevated errors for the impacted services.
We are working on implementing a mitigation," reads the company's latest update.
This could be another quick outage for ChatGPT, which would be great for those relying on it to complete their work.
Could the Ghibli hype be to blame?
Many people on the internet are talking about ChatGPT today with the rise of 4o's image generator turning everything into Studio Ghibli images (at least if left to its own devices.
Perhaps all the people wanting to turn their photos into Studio Ghibli drawings are causing a spike in users for whom OpenAI wasn't prepared? Or maybe it's just a coincidence.
Either way, we'll keep an eye on the outage and bring you all the latest live reports so you can get back to using your favorite AI chatbot ASAP.
OpenAI status page acknowledges issues
OpenAI posted on its status page about the ChatGPT issues. It said "We are investigating the issue for the listed services." The company acknowledged that users might see "Degraded performance" using ChatGPT, which seems to be the most common reports we're seeing.
Again, I will note that ChatGPT is working fine for me, so your milage may vary.
ChatGPT alternatives
If ChatGPT isn't fully working for you yet, you may wonder what to use instead.
Luckily, we have a list here of the best ChatGPT alternatives. Give it a read and get the answers you seek from alternative chatbots (none of which are showing as down on Downdetector, so you should be good to go).
The reports are coming in...
As you can see from the DownDetector graph pictured above, reports spiked early and reached nearly 1,200 reports before falling back down again to around 1,000. It's been up and down, but there's no doubt something is off with ChatGPT.
DownDetector relies on user-generated reports of outages and typically sees strong spikes right into an outage as devoted users of any service provide their reports.
Many reporters cite that ChatGPT isn't working, regardless of platform, though mobile seems to be the more significant issue, as that's where I could not connect.
How many people are affected?
ChatGPT's current outage is undoubtedly affecting thousands of users worldwide, and it could spread further as more people start reporting an outage.
The chatbot is available to use for free, but OpenAI charges for access to its more advanced features. While free users will no doubt be upset, those paying for access to ChatGPT and its wealth of features will undoubtedly be angrier.
According to OpenAI boss Sam Altman, ChatGPT is used weekly by more than 300 million people worldwide.
ChatGPT was down — updates on quick outage
