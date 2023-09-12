Apple Watch 9 preorders — how to get yours

The September Apple event just wrapped up and Apple Watch 9 preorders are officially live. Announced alongside the new iPhone 15, the Apple Watch Series 9 is Cupertino's new flagship smartwatch starting at $399 for the 41mm model and $429 for the 45mm model. (There's also a GPS/cellular version from $499). The watch will hit stores on September 22.

The first Apple Watch deals could take a few bucks off Apple's new devices. (Check out my predictions piece for which retailer to watch). So we're rounding up the latest Apple Watch 9 preorders along with some trade-in deals. Note that right now only Apple is offering Apple Watch 9 preorders. (For more ways to save, make sure to check out our Apple Store coupons coverage).

Apple Watch 9 preorders

Apple Watch 9: up to $380 credit @ Apple

The Apple Store is offering shoppers the chance to trade-in their previous-gen Apple Watch for a new one. Currently, Apple is offering from $60 to $380 in credits when you trade in a device. (For comparison, my Apple Watch 8 GPS/45mm netted a $190 credit).

Apple Watch 9: from $399 @ Amazon

Amazon is usually one of the first retailers to offer deals on Apple's new kit. Expect to see modest discounts that take from $10 to $20 off the new Apple Watch 9. Bigger discounts will come during Amazon's October Prime Day event.

Apple Watch 9: buy two, get $300 off @ AT&T

AT&T is offering a massive sale on Apple Watch 9 preorders. Buy two watches with cellular connectivity (via an installment plan), activate both watches on your wireless plan, and you'll get $300 in bill credits over the span of 36 months. The sale includes the Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple Watch 9 — what's new?

The Apple Watch 9 sports plenty of enhancements that distinguish it from the Apple Watch 8. New internal upgrades include a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also runs Apple's watchOS 10, which introduces new watch faces, added workout types, refreshed apps, and other improvements

One of the biggest updates is the addition of Apple Double Tap, a new feature that makes it easier than ever to interact with your Apple Watch 9. You enable it by double tapping your thumb and index finger. The gesture can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 sports a brighter display (3,000 nits) than its predecessor, new S9 SiP, and a 30% faster GPU.

Apple Watch 9 impact — which models will see price cuts?

(Image credit: Future)

Apple Watch 9 preorders may spark a new wave of Apple Watch deals in the coming days. In addition, the Apple Watch 3 appears to have been dropped from Apple's roster, which makes the Apple Watch SE (2022) the new budget option in Apple's lineup.

If you want deals on Apple's previous-gen devices, remember that the Apple Watch 8 (GPS/41mm) hit an all-time price low of $279 on Prime Day, whereas the Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm) hit an all-time low of $199. I'd consider anything close to or under these price points to be an amazing deal.

The first Apple Watch 9 deals may not surface till later this month. Expect the first deals to be modest knocking from $10 to $25 off Apple's new watches. Come October when Prime Day 2 arrives, we could see broader discounts that knock up to $50 off Apple's new gear.